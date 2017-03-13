Could A 'String Theory' Be The Key To Understanding The Universe?

The "String Theory" could expound what really makes up the Universe, according to physicists.





(Photo : Aerospace Engineering/YouTube screenshot)

Physicists have long been resolving and looking for a single theory that could elucidate the whole Universe. This includes what really makes up the Universe.

According to Michio Kaku, a physicist at the City College of New York and the co-founder of string field theory, which is a branch of string theory, stated that "string theory" could have the potential to be a "Theory of Everything," which is a mathematical model that denotes all fundamental forces and forms of matter. He further said that string theory is made up of dynamic strings and whose motions in space are the keys to understanding the Universe, as noted by Science Alert.

So, how does "string theory" works? Physicist Michio Kaku explained that dark matter, which is composed of about 23 percent of the Universe, is the succeeding vibration thing. He further explained that the dark energy, which comprises of about 68 percent of the Universe, occurs once the equilibriums of the superstring were fragmented. In "string theory," each vibrating string relates to a unique particle. He added that there are nearly more dimensions to the Universe than the four they previously thought that stood for everything.

"String Theory" in the field of Physics has these point-like particles of a particle of physics that are supplanted by one-dimensional things known as "strings." In this theory, it showed how the strings promulgate and circulate in space and work together with each other. It is also referred to as the theory of quantum gravity, in which the vibrational state of the string relates to the graviton, which is a quantum mechanical particle that transmits the gravitational force.

String theory has a potential to answer some vague questions in the field of physics. These include matters about nuclear physics, black hole physics, condensed matter physics, early universe cosmology and pure mathematics.