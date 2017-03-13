Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Climate Change Donald Trump Red Planet

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Scott Pruitt: CO2 Not Primary Contributor To Global Warming

Brooke James
First Posted: Mar 13, 2017 05:49 AM EDT
Scott Pruitt
Scott Pruitt denies CO2 being important in the climate change game.
(Photo : Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Scott Pruitt, the newly appointed Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator, recently said he does not believe that carbon dioxide is the primary contributor to global warming.

Scott Pruitt told Squawk Box that measuring human activity on climate is challenging to do. He further added that he does not agree that CO2 is a primary contributor to global warming. This stance, as noted, contradicts to the public stance of the EPA, which stated on its webpage that "Carbon dioxide is the primary greenhouse gas that is contributing to the recent climate change."

Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii and co-chair of the Senate Climate Action Task Force then slammed Pruitt for his comments. He said that his views are "extreme" and "irresponsible." He also said that the Senate needs to stand up to Pruitt and his views, as these are very "dangerous."

However, TIME noted that Scott Pruitt's denial of climate science also had him breaking promises over the last months. These include recognizing climate reality, standing up for science, fighting all forms of pollution, enforcing clean air and water rules, and being consistent on states' rights.

The news site also noted that the EPA has made the U.S. a cleaner and healthier place since it was established in the 1970s. The Clean Air Act alone saves at least 220,000 American lives a year and prevents 2.4 million asthma attacks.

Democrats and environmentalists opposed Scott Pruiit's nomination for the EPA chief in the first place due to his relationship with fossil fuel companies. However, he maintaned in his statement that it is possible to be pro-growth, pro-jobs and pro-environment. "This idea that if you're pro-environment you're anti-energy is just something we've got to change so that attitude is something we're working on very much," he shared.

Among his other "anti-environment" statements also included his calling the Paris Agreement a "bad deal." It is because it puts the U.S. on a different playing field than on developing countries including India and China.

TagsScott Pruitt, EPA, Climate Change, CO2

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

GOP Wants To Focus Efforts On Space, Not Climate Change

Scott Pruitt: CO2 Not Primary Contributor To Global Warming

The Plague Of Snakes Is Impacting Bird Populations And Forests Of Guam

Breathtaking And Rare Wildflower 'Super Bloom' Envelops A Californian Desert

Why The Water In A Canadian Town Turned Into Bright Pink?

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

TRAPPIST-1 System

NASA Released Kepler Space Telescope Raw Data Regarding TRAPPIST-1 System
Self-Driving Cars Will Soon Run On California Roads

Self-Driving Cars Will Soon Run On California Roads
Candida Auris

New Fungus Outbreak In US Alerts CDC
The String Theory

Could A 'String Theory' Be The Key To Understanding The Universe?

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. New Fungus Outbreak In US Alerts CDC
  2. Quantum Physics And Consciousness: A Mystery Yet To Be Resolved
  3. Could A 'String Theory' Be The Key To Understanding The Universe?
  1. US Government Wants NASA To Advance Toward Human Missions To Mars In The 2030s
  2. Quantum Machine Learning That Works With Infinite Dimensions Developed
  3. Consuming Much Cheese May Heighten The Risk Of Breast Cancer, Yet Yogurt Lessens The Risk
  4. SpaceX Falcon 9 To Send EchoStar 23 Communications Satellite To Space
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Falcon 9 Rocket

SpaceX Falcon 9 To Send EchoStar 23 Communications Satellite To Space
Iran/Hamadan Esther & Mordechai

The Tomb Of Heroes Queen Esther And Mordechai Is Still Displayed In Iran
How These Snakes Caused Power Outages In Guam

The Plague Of Snakes Is Impacting Bird Populations And Forests Of Guam
This Desert In The Southwest Is Experiencing A Wildflower ‘Superbloom’

Breathtaking And Rare Wildflower 'Super Bloom' Envelops A Californian Desert
Real Time Analytics