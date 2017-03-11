Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Donald Trump Climate Change UFO sighting

Breathtaking And Rare Wildflower 'Super Bloom' Envelops A Californian Desert

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Mar 11, 2017 03:20 AM EST
This Desert In The Southwest Is Experiencing A Wildflower ‘Superbloom’
The Anza-Borrego Desert State Park is blooming with stunning wildflowers at these times.
(Photo : Real Thing TV/YouTube screenshot)

The Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in Borrego, California, is experiencing a rare wildflower "super bloom." It is indeed a breathtaking and comely sight surrounded with colorful and unique flowers.

"This is shaping up to be a great wildflower year," the park stated. It further stated that it is not at peak yet. On the other hand, the desert lilies are spectacular and other annuals are coming along nicely.

It is expected that the "super bloom" will be more stunning this year because of the 7 inches of winter rain that arrived at the state. The wildflowers are not this super bloom in this park since 1999, according to CBS News.

The hikers observed that the most uncommon flower in bloom this time of the year is the notch-leaved phacelia, which is adoring in its purple color. Some wildflowers such as purple sand verbena, white primrose and yellow-flowered brittlebush are thriving and blooming in this desert now, according to The Washington Post.

The park is calling the people to visit the desert in the middle of the month. Michael Zandy, a resident of California, was surprised to see the breathtaking views of the blooming wildflowers. He visited the desert twice. He said that this is a perfect place to explore off-roading trails. He added that he loves the diversity of flowers and color Anza Borrego gives.

Most visitors described the "super bloom" as stunning. Look at some of the blooming wildflowers below and be refreshed by their beauty.

