Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Donald Trump NOAA Red Planet

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Another Mass Bleaching Occurs In Great Barrier Reef

Brooke James
First Posted: Mar 10, 2017 03:40 AM EST
Coral Bleaching
White corals mean that they are dying. and coral bleaching has been aggressive in Australia and other parts of the globe.
(Photo : Biopixel/YouTube screenshot)

For the second year in a row, a mass coral bleaching made its way to the Great Barrier Reef. This is unprecedented, with these two events occurred so closely together.

Biologist Brett Monroe Garner told BuzzFeed News that images released by Greenpeace showed that warmer water temperatures have been "cooking the reef alive." He also noted that the photos taken showed nearly 100 percent of the corals have been bleaching. Also, there is no way to know how many could recover as algae have been overgrowing on many of the corals already.

Coral bleaching has been known to occur in abnormally high sea temperatures, as the corals expel tiny photosynthetic algae that turn them into white. Often, these are killing the corals. Without the algae in the corals, they can no longer get sufficient food source, so they essentially starve to death.

Environmental groups are acting against the proposed construction of the largest coal mine in Australia, which could significantly contribute to the greenhouse gas emissions. Alix Foster Vander Elst, a campaigner for Greenpeace, said that so far this is the clearest signal of the existence of climate change, and the government itself is not moving fast enough to stop it.

"While the reef is fighting for its life, the Australian government is funding its destruction. Tackling climate change is the only real solution here, and that starts by stopping public funding for climate-killing coal projects," Alix Foster Vander Elst said.

The iconic status of the Great Barrier Reef gives it the most attention in coral bleaching. But as Yahoo noted, there are many other reefs around the world that are experiencing the same bleaching problem. For instance, these include the Chagos Reefs in the middle of the Indian Ocean covering an area as large as France.

There is no way to stop coral bleaching, although there had been suggestions to focus on removing stressors such as overfishing in these coral-rich areas. However, the Chagos islands were said to have already been deprived of such pressures but remain susceptible to the effects of global warming and coral bleaching.

TagsCoral Bleaching, Great Barrier Reef

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Australia's Coral Reefs: On The Way To Recovery?

Coral Reefs May Be Doing Better Than Expected, Studies Showed

NASA Collaborates With Scientists To Help Gather Data On Coral Reefs

Great Barrier Reef In Even More Danger Due To Global Warming

Why The Water In A Canadian Town Turned Into Bright Pink?

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Slideshow: IBM Research Created The World's Smallest Magnet -- An Atom

World's Smallest Magnet Made From A Single Atom Developed
Machine Learning

Quantum Machine Learning That Works With Infinite Dimensions Developed
Dating App

Secret Tinder For Models, Rich People Available
The Good Thing About Melting Arctic Ice!

The Good Thing About Melting Arctic Ice

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Quantum Machine Learning That Works With Infinite Dimensions Developed
  2. Quantum Physics And Consciousness: A Mystery Yet To Be Resolved
  3. Why The Water In A Canadian Town Turned Into Bright Pink?
  1. Dolmen: 4,000-Year-Old Table-Like Stone Structure Unearthed In The Upper Galilee
  2. Probiotic Bacteria Found In Yogurt Could Treat Depression, New Study Reveals
  3. Expedition Of H-1B Visa Processing Suspended
  4. Obesity Linked To 11 Cancer Types
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

First Images From GOES-16 Lightning Mapper

New Weather Satellite Captures First Images Of Lightning As Seen From Space
Human Tissue Regeneration And Technological Body Implants

Human Tissue Regeneration And Technological Body Implants: The Future Of Clinical Treatment Practices
Pink Water Shocks Town

Why The Water In A Canadian Town Turned Into Bright Pink?
Health Benefits Of Red Wine Drinking

Red Wine Compound Could Slow Down Brain Aging, New Study Reveals
Real Time Analytics