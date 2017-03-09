Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Climate Change Cancer UFO

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Ancient Stardust Sheds Light On First Stars In Universe

Brooke James
First Posted: Mar 09, 2017 05:56 AM EST
Stardust In Young Galaxy
Stardust in Young Galaxy sheds insight to our universe.
(Photo : ESO/YouTube screenshot)

A massive amount of glowing stardust in a galaxy may have been seen shortly after the formation of the universe, as detected by a team of astronomers from UCL. This discovery gives new insights regarding the birth and deaths of the very first stars ever to be seen.

Phys.org noted that the galaxy is the most distant object ever to be observed by the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA). It was seen when the universe was only about 4 percent of its present age, which put it at around 600 million years old. This was around the same time that the first stars and galaxies were formed.

The team that was led by Dr. Nicolas Laporte of the UCL Physics and Astronomy department noted that it was surprised to find the youthful galaxy A2744_YD4 containing an abundance of interstellar stardust that was formed by the deaths of an earlier star generations. "Not only is A2744_YD4 the most distant galaxy yet observed by ALMA, but the detection of so much dust indicates early supernovae must have already polluted this galaxy," Laporte said.

The cosmic dust that may have contaminated the said galaxy is mainly composed of silicon, carbon and aluminum. It can be as small as a millionth of a centimeter across. The chemical elements are said to have been forged inside stars and are scattered across the cosmos as they die in spectacular supernova explosions. The newly discovered dust is said to be plentiful and has since become a key building block in star formation in the early universe. But before the first generations of stars died out, such cosmic dust has been scarce.

EarthSky also noted that star explosions can spread heavier elements into space, making them available for other parts of the cosmos -- or even planets like Earth. Thus, the Earth that people live on, as well as our very human bodies, are made of the same stuff as the stars in the universe.

TagsESO, Stardust, First Stars

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Gorgeous Spiral Galaxy Near Milky Way Captured In An Image

Black Holes 100X More Destructive Than Previously Thought

Hubble Space Telescope Captures Galaxy UGC 12591

Scientists Ready To Capture Photos Of Black Holes

Methane Found In Atmosphere Of Exoplanet GJ 1132B

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Dating App

Secret Tinder For Models, Rich People Available
Machine Learning

Quantum Machine Learning That Works With Infinite Dimensions Developed
ELAN

Glowing Blob Is Mysterious New Discovery In The Universe
The Good Thing About Melting Arctic Ice!

The Good Thing About Melting Arctic Ice

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Quantum Machine Learning That Works With Infinite Dimensions Developed
  2. Robot Holds New World Record In Completing Mind-Boggling Rubik's Cube For Just 0.637 Second (Video)
  3. Expedition Of H-1B Visa Processing Suspended
  1. Quantum Physics And Consciousness: A Mystery Yet To Be Resolved
  2. Stephen Hawking: People Must Control Aggression
  3. New Weather Satellite Captures First Images Of Lightning As Seen From Space
  4. Mankind Made The Anthropocene Geological Epoch, Scientists Say
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Health Benefits Of Red Wine Drinking

Red Wine Compound Could Slow Down Brain Aging, New Study Reveals
Hyperloop One

Unraveling The First Image Of The World's First Hyperloop Tube
Human Tissue Regeneration And Technological Body Implants

Human Tissue Regeneration And Technological Body Implants: The Future Of Clinical Treatment Practices
First Images From GOES-16 Lightning Mapper

New Weather Satellite Captures First Images Of Lightning As Seen From Space
Real Time Analytics