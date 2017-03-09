Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Climate Change UFO sighting NOAA

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Stephen Hawking: People Must Control Aggression

Brooke James
First Posted: Mar 09, 2017 05:28 AM EST
2017 Breakthrough Prize - Show
Theoretical Physicist Stephen Hawking appears onscreen during the 2017 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center.
(Photo : Kimberly White/Getty Images)

It may be a bit of a basic life advice. However, physicist Stephen Hawking had to remind people in an interview that the pace of technological advancement means that humans must learn to gain control over their base animal instincts if they want to survive.

According to Prof. Stephen Hawking, humanity has honed its instincts to survive and will continue on doing so. However, he also noted that aggression had been useful in terms of survival advantages, but that it has been hard-wired into the genes, thanks to Darwinian evolution. Unfortunately, as stated by The Independent, people are at a point where technology has advanced at such a pace where aggression may destroy us instead of saving us. Therefore, people need to control such inherited instinct by their own logic and reason.

Prof. Stephen Hawking also suggested "some form of world government" to help do the job. But such action in itself could cause more problems. And yet, he maintained his optimism by pointing out that the human race can rise up to the occassion and not let such a thing turn into tyranny. "All this may sound a bit doom-laden but I am an optimist," he said.

KRMG noted that this is not the first time the physicist spoke about humanity needing to be aware and cautious to ensure its survival. As early as last year, he predicted that humanity would see a catastrophic disaster within 1,000 years if we fail to establish colonies on other planets.

Prof. Stephen Hawking also noted in an AMA on Reddit that artificial intelligence (AI) could one day surpass our own. He noted that it would not be malice that will help AI take over the world but the competence of the AI itself. "A super intelligent AI will be extremely good at accomplishing its goals, and if those goals aren't aligned with ours, we're in trouble," he shared.

TagsStephen Hawking, Human Aggression

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Astronomers Plan On Slowing Down Spacecraft In Alpha Centauri

Stephen Hawking: Pollution, Greed, & Stupidity The Greatest Threats On Earth

Stephen Hawking Calls Donald Trump A 'Demagogue' In ITV Network Appearance

Stephen Hawking Joins Bid In Seeking Extra-Terrestrial Life With Help Of Small S...

Stephen Hawking: People Must Control Aggression

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Mankind Made The Anthropocene Geological Epoch

Mankind Made The Anthropocene Geological Epoch, Scientists Say
A Giant Ice Diamond Spotted Shining In The Caspian Sea

NASA Captures An Image Of Giant Ice Diamond Floating In Caspian Sea
ELAN

Glowing Blob Is Mysterious New Discovery In The Universe
Machine Learning

Quantum Machine Learning That Works With Infinite Dimensions Developed

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Quantum Machine Learning That Works With Infinite Dimensions Developed
  2. Robot Holds New World Record In Completing Mind-Boggling Rubik's Cube For Just 0.637 Second (Video)
  3. Expedition Of H-1B Visa Processing Suspended
  1. Mankind Made The Anthropocene Geological Epoch, Scientists Say
  2. Caffeine Would Likely Reduce Signs Of Dementia And Other Neurodegenerative Disorders
  3. New Weather Satellite Captures First Images Of Lightning As Seen From Space
  4. Hubble Space Telescope Captures A New Image Of the Historic Bright Supernova
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Art Bros: Starry Night (Vincent van Gogh)

The Whirling Clouds Of Jupiter Resembles Vincent van Gogh's Famous Painting
NASA To Make ISS Experiment The Coldest Place In Universe

'Cold Atom Laboratory' Designed To Freeze Gas Atoms To A Billionth Of A Degree Above Absolute Zero And It's Going To Space
Human Tissue Regeneration And Technological Body Implants

Human Tissue Regeneration And Technological Body Implants: The Future Of Clinical Treatment Practices
Health Benefits Of Red Wine Drinking

Red Wine Compound Could Slow Down Brain Aging, New Study Reveals
Real Time Analytics