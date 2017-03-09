Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Climate Change UFO sighting NOAA

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Caffeine Would Likely Reduce Signs Of Dementia And Other Neurodegenerative Disorders

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Mar 09, 2017 04:27 AM EST
Coffee
Caffeine could reduce the signs and symptoms of dementia and other neurodegenerative disorders.
(Photo : Science and more/YouTube screenshot)

A new study indicates that caffeine and other 23 other compounds could protect against dementia and other neurodegenerative disorders. These compounds could lessen the signs and symptoms of the said diseases.

The findings of the study were printed in the journal Scientific Reports. It was led by researchers from Indiana University. The team discovered that caffeine and other compounds could heighten the production of an enzyme referred to as nicotinamide mononucleotide adenylyl transferase 2 (NMNAT2) that blocks the processes leading to dementia development.

Hui-Chen Lu, the lead author of the study and a Gill Professor in the Linda and Jack Gill Center for Biomolecular Science and the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences, stated that this work could aid further efforts to develop drugs that increase levels of this enzyme in the brain, creating a chemical "blockade" against the debilitating effects of neurodegenerative disorders. It is reported that there are around 47.5 million people living with dementia, in which Alzheimer's disease is the most common one. It is expected that the number will increase more than triple by 2050, according to Medical News Today.

In the study, the researchers examined over 1,280 compounds in the laboratory. The results showed that about 24 compounds have a potential to boost the production of NMNAT2 in the brain. These include the caffeine that is also found to enhance memory function in mice genetically modified to create high levels of misfolded tau proteins.

Other compounds that increase the production of NMNAT2 in the brain are ziprasidone, rolipram, wortmannin, cantharidin and retinoic acid, among others. Lu said that the effect of retinoic acid could be significant since the compound derives from vitamin A. Caffeine or rolipram is the one that increases more the production of NMNAT2 in the brain than other compounds, according to Science Daily.

On the other hand, the team also found that additional 13 compounds identified could lower the production of NMNAT2. Lu said that these compounds are also significant in understanding on how they may contribute to dementia.

TagsCaffeine, Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease, Neurodenegerative Disorders, nicotinamide mononucleotideadenylyl transferase 2, NMNAT2

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Red Wine Compound Could Slow Down Brain Aging, New Study Reveals

Eating Soy Would Likely Reduce The Risk Of Breast Cancer Death

How Much Urine Is in The Swimming Pool? Study Reveals

Caffeine Would Likely Reduce Signs Of Dementia And Other Neurodegenerative Disor...

American Health Care Act To Slash Funding Allocated To Center For Disease Contro...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Mankind Made The Anthropocene Geological Epoch

Mankind Made The Anthropocene Geological Epoch, Scientists Say
A Giant Ice Diamond Spotted Shining In The Caspian Sea

NASA Captures An Image Of Giant Ice Diamond Floating In Caspian Sea
ELAN

Glowing Blob Is Mysterious New Discovery In The Universe
Machine Learning

Quantum Machine Learning That Works With Infinite Dimensions Developed

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Quantum Machine Learning That Works With Infinite Dimensions Developed
  2. Robot Holds New World Record In Completing Mind-Boggling Rubik's Cube For Just 0.637 Second (Video)
  3. Expedition Of H-1B Visa Processing Suspended
  1. Mankind Made The Anthropocene Geological Epoch, Scientists Say
  2. Caffeine Would Likely Reduce Signs Of Dementia And Other Neurodegenerative Disorders
  3. New Weather Satellite Captures First Images Of Lightning As Seen From Space
  4. Hubble Space Telescope Captures A New Image Of the Historic Bright Supernova
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Art Bros: Starry Night (Vincent van Gogh)

The Whirling Clouds Of Jupiter Resembles Vincent van Gogh's Famous Painting
NASA To Make ISS Experiment The Coldest Place In Universe

'Cold Atom Laboratory' Designed To Freeze Gas Atoms To A Billionth Of A Degree Above Absolute Zero And It's Going To Space
Human Tissue Regeneration And Technological Body Implants

Human Tissue Regeneration And Technological Body Implants: The Future Of Clinical Treatment Practices
Health Benefits Of Red Wine Drinking

Red Wine Compound Could Slow Down Brain Aging, New Study Reveals
Real Time Analytics