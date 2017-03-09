Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Climate Change UFO sighting NOAA

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Ancient Coins And 2,000-Year-Old 'Emperor's Road' Uncovered In Israel

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Mar 09, 2017 05:19 AM EST
Ramat Beit Shemesh
The ancient "Emperor's Road" was discovered near Beit Shemesh, west of Jerusalem. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Danny Gold/YouTube screenshot)

The archaeologists in Israel discovered in February an ancient road believed to be linked to "Emperor's Road" near Beit Shemesh, west of Jerusalem and passes close to the Israel National Trail. It was uncovered during the preparatory infrastructure digging for installation of a water pipeline at the initiative of the Beit Shemesh water corporation "Mei Shemesh."

Irina Zilberbod, the director of the Israeli Antiquities Authority (IAA) excavation, said that the road dated 2,000 years ago passed along a route like Highway 375 today. It was about 6 meters (20 feet) wide and continued for approximately 4.5 kilometers (4 miles). She further said that it was clearly meant to link the Roman settlement that existed near Beit Natif with the main highway known as the "Emperor's Road."

Zilberbod continued that the Emperor's Road was the main artery linking the large settlements of Eleutheropolis and Jerusalem. She added that its construction took place at the time of Emperor Hadrian's visit to the country, around 130 C.E. or slightly thereafter during the suppression of the Bar Kokhba revolt in 132 C.E. to 135 C.E., as noted by Live Science.

The Emperor's Road was also called "Caesar's Road." It was constructed by the Romans to make an easier passageway for them to travel with their horses and armies. The archeologists also found four coins. These include one coin dated from Year 2 of the Great Revolt or the first Jewish-Roman War (67 C.E.), a coin of the prefect of Judea, Pontius Pilate dated back around 29 C.E., a coin from the Umayyad period (660-750 C.E.) and a coin of Agrippa I from 41 CE that was fabricated in Jerusalem, according to Breaking Israel News.

Meanwhile, Amit Shadman, the Israel Antiquities Authority chief archaeologists for the Judea District said that the ancient road passed close to the Israel National Trail and they believe that it will spark interest among the hikers. He further said that the Israel Antiquities Authority and Mei Shemesh Corporation are of the same opinion that the road must be conserved in situ, for the public's benefit. 

TagsIsrael, Caesar's Road, Beit Shemesh, Jerusalem, Emperor's Road

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

One Of the World's Rarest Whales Captured On Film For The First Time (Video)

Meet The Rare Fish That Walks In The Deep Waters Of American Samoa

NASA Captures An Image Of Giant Ice Diamond Floating In Caspian Sea

Why Did These Turkeys March In A Perfect Circle Around A Dead Cat?

Deadly Tornadoes Hit Midwest, Left Three People Dead And Destroyed Houses

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Mankind Made The Anthropocene Geological Epoch

Mankind Made The Anthropocene Geological Epoch, Scientists Say
A Giant Ice Diamond Spotted Shining In The Caspian Sea

NASA Captures An Image Of Giant Ice Diamond Floating In Caspian Sea
ELAN

Glowing Blob Is Mysterious New Discovery In The Universe
Machine Learning

Quantum Machine Learning That Works With Infinite Dimensions Developed

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Quantum Machine Learning That Works With Infinite Dimensions Developed
  2. Robot Holds New World Record In Completing Mind-Boggling Rubik's Cube For Just 0.637 Second (Video)
  3. Expedition Of H-1B Visa Processing Suspended
  1. Mankind Made The Anthropocene Geological Epoch, Scientists Say
  2. Caffeine Would Likely Reduce Signs Of Dementia And Other Neurodegenerative Disorders
  3. New Weather Satellite Captures First Images Of Lightning As Seen From Space
  4. Hubble Space Telescope Captures A New Image Of the Historic Bright Supernova
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Art Bros: Starry Night (Vincent van Gogh)

The Whirling Clouds Of Jupiter Resembles Vincent van Gogh's Famous Painting
NASA To Make ISS Experiment The Coldest Place In Universe

'Cold Atom Laboratory' Designed To Freeze Gas Atoms To A Billionth Of A Degree Above Absolute Zero And It's Going To Space
Human Tissue Regeneration And Technological Body Implants

Human Tissue Regeneration And Technological Body Implants: The Future Of Clinical Treatment Practices
Health Benefits Of Red Wine Drinking

Red Wine Compound Could Slow Down Brain Aging, New Study Reveals
Real Time Analytics