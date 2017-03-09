Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Climate Change UFO sighting NOAA

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Deep Space Radiation Could Increase The Risk Of Leukemia For Space Travelers

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Mar 09, 2017 04:42 AM EST
Apollo Astronauts: Deep Space Radiation Caused Heart Problems
Space travelers including astronauts may be at risk of leukemia because of the effects of deep space radiation.
(Photo : MLordand God/YouTube screenshot)

The scientists from Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine conducted a study to gauge the effects of deep space radiation. They discovered that deep space radiation could heighten the risk of leukemia for space travelers, particularly the humans.

The findings of the study were published in the journal Leukemia and was funded by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The researchers examine the radiation impact on human hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), which are not fully developed cells that could evolve into all types of blood cells. These include the cells that fight infections and malignant cells and against HIV and leukemia, according to New Atlas.

Christopher Porada, Ph.D. associate professor of regenerative medicine and senior researcher of the study, said that the results are troubling because they show radiation exposure could potentially increase the risk of leukemia in two ways. First, the genetic damage to HSCs leads to leukemia. Second, the radiation changed the ability of HSCs to produce T and B cells, which are the type of white blood cells that fight foreign "invaders" like infections or tumor cells. Porada also said that this may lessen the ability of the astronaut's immune system to get rid of malignant cells that arise because of radiation-induced mutations.

NASA has been conducting research and studies about the effects of radiation, confinement and isolation, microgravity, distance from Earth and hostile and closed environments. This is to ensure the space missions including the journey to other planets such as Mars in the coming years as well as the space explorers safe.

In the current study, the researchers are also testing a common dietary supplement that could protect the astronauts from the damaging effects of radiation, according to Medical Xpress. Porada said that it is rewarding to use their expertise in stem cells to aid NASA evaluate the potential health risks of space travel and hopefully create strategies to address them.

Tagsdeep-space radiation, Radiation, Leukemia, human hematopoietic stem cells, HSCs, NASA, Mars

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

'Cold Atom Laboratory' Designed To Freeze Gas Atoms To A Billionth Of A Degree A...

NASA Scientist Plans To Launch A Giant Magnetic Shield Around Mars To Make It Ha...

NASA's Europa Multiple-Flyby Mission Moves Forward To Design Phase

The Whirling Clouds Of Jupiter Resembles Vincent van Gogh's Famous Painting

What To Call The Seven Newly Discovered Planets? NASA Wants Help Of The Public T...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Mankind Made The Anthropocene Geological Epoch

Mankind Made The Anthropocene Geological Epoch, Scientists Say
A Giant Ice Diamond Spotted Shining In The Caspian Sea

NASA Captures An Image Of Giant Ice Diamond Floating In Caspian Sea
ELAN

Glowing Blob Is Mysterious New Discovery In The Universe
Machine Learning

Quantum Machine Learning That Works With Infinite Dimensions Developed

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Quantum Machine Learning That Works With Infinite Dimensions Developed
  2. Robot Holds New World Record In Completing Mind-Boggling Rubik's Cube For Just 0.637 Second (Video)
  3. Expedition Of H-1B Visa Processing Suspended
  1. Mankind Made The Anthropocene Geological Epoch, Scientists Say
  2. Caffeine Would Likely Reduce Signs Of Dementia And Other Neurodegenerative Disorders
  3. New Weather Satellite Captures First Images Of Lightning As Seen From Space
  4. Hubble Space Telescope Captures A New Image Of the Historic Bright Supernova
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Art Bros: Starry Night (Vincent van Gogh)

The Whirling Clouds Of Jupiter Resembles Vincent van Gogh's Famous Painting
NASA To Make ISS Experiment The Coldest Place In Universe

'Cold Atom Laboratory' Designed To Freeze Gas Atoms To A Billionth Of A Degree Above Absolute Zero And It's Going To Space
Human Tissue Regeneration And Technological Body Implants

Human Tissue Regeneration And Technological Body Implants: The Future Of Clinical Treatment Practices
Health Benefits Of Red Wine Drinking

Red Wine Compound Could Slow Down Brain Aging, New Study Reveals
Real Time Analytics