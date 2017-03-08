Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Climate Change Red Planet Earth

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Expedition Of H-1B Visa Processing Suspended

Tripti
First Posted: Mar 08, 2017 05:02 AM EST
Expedition Of H1b Visa Processing Suspended
President Donald Trump takes his first step towards restricting entry of foreign nationals into the U.S. job market.
(Photo : The Daily Conversation/YouTube screenshot)

It is no secret that President Donald Trump had plans to cut down the number of foreign nationals working for leading software companies. Trump's presidential campaign had clearly mentioned the point of creating new job opportunities for Americans by displacing those with foreign origin. It looks like the Trump administration has taken the first initiative towards the same.

Leading companies in the tech industry like Google, Facebook and Apple follow the practice of recruiting skilled and resourceful talent from foreign nations, either on contract or on a permanent basis. These recruits are often required to take the H-1B visa to visit the offices in the U.S. Alhough, normally, the visa processing takes around six months, the companies may choose to pay an extra amount of $1,225 to expedite the process to 15 days.

The recent change in visa rules has suspended the provision of expediting all H-1B visas applied hereafter. The decision had an immediate impact on the stock prices of these tech companies. The stock prices of leading IT companies including Infosys, Wipro Ltd. and Cognizant Technology Solutions declined by 1.2 percent to 2 percent on average, The Financial Express reported.

How is the Change in Visa Rules Going to Impact Silicon Valley?

Experts are proposing contradictory views on the immediate and long-term impacts of the change in H-1B visa rules. While the decision may help in increasing job opportunities for Americans in the long run, its immediate socio-economic impacts for the greater good of the country are yet to be realized. Carl Guardino, CEO of Silicon Valley Leadership Group, hinted the same when he commented: "What a mistake when we are trying to fuel the innovation economy around the United States."

On the other hand, Daniel Costa, immigration law and policy researcher from the Economic Policy Institute, explained that the decision may not have severe consequences. He further explained that the suspension will not halt the inflow of foreign nationals. It is meant to cut down the number of immigrants.

However, CEOs of leading tech companies are considering this decision as the prelude of an upcoming major change in immigration policies, The Mercury News reported. Under these circumstances, it will be interesting to see how the change in rules of the H-1B visa turns out for the American economy as a whole. The implication of this decision is expected to have a deep impact on the success quotient of the Trump administration.

TagsDonald Trump, Silicon Valley, immigrants, H-1B visa

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

'March For Science' Campaign Wins Support Of Chairman, US House Of Representativ...

Donald Trump Wants To Send Men To The Moon

Which Will Win: Science Or Politics? The War On Climate Change Is Getting Intens...

NASA Turned Super Bowl Live Houston Into A Space Flight Center

The Date Is Set; Organizers Invite People To 'March For Science'

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Mankind Made The Anthropocene Geological Epoch

Mankind Made The Anthropocene Geological Epoch, Scientists Say
A Giant Ice Diamond Spotted Shining In The Caspian Sea

NASA Captures An Image Of Giant Ice Diamond Floating In Caspian Sea
ELAN

Glowing Blob Is Mysterious New Discovery In The Universe
Machine Learning

Quantum Machine Learning That Works With Infinite Dimensions Developed

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Robot Holds New World Record In Completing Mind-Boggling Rubik's Cube For Just 0.637 Second (Video)
  2. Quantum Machine Learning That Works With Infinite Dimensions Developed
  3. Five Bright Planets Visible In March
  1. 'Cold Atom Laboratory' Designed To Freeze Gas Atoms To A Billionth Of A Degree Above Absolute Zero And It's Going To Space
  2. Expedition Of H-1B Visa Processing Suspended
  3. The Whirling Clouds Of Jupiter Resembles Vincent van Gogh's Famous Painting
  4. Very Large Telescope Captures A New Image Of Stunning NGC 1055 Spiral Galaxy
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Art Bros: Starry Night (Vincent van Gogh)

The Whirling Clouds Of Jupiter Resembles Vincent van Gogh's Famous Painting
NASA To Make ISS Experiment The Coldest Place In Universe

'Cold Atom Laboratory' Designed To Freeze Gas Atoms To A Billionth Of A Degree Above Absolute Zero And It's Going To Space
Human Tissue Regeneration And Technological Body Implants

Human Tissue Regeneration And Technological Body Implants: The Future Of Clinical Treatment Practices
Health Benefits Of Red Wine Drinking

Red Wine Compound Could Slow Down Brain Aging, New Study Reveals
Real Time Analytics