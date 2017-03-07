Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Climate Change Red Planet Earth

Life On Mars Existed: New Experimental Results Indicate

Tripti
First Posted: Mar 07, 2017 05:57 AM EST
Life On Mars Existed
It looks like scientists may soon solve the mystery of existence of life on Mars.
(Photo : Sish Advexon/YouTube screenshot)

Ever since the NASA Curiosity rover indicated the presence of water on the surface of Mars, scientists have been trying to solve the mystical puzzle on whether or not there existed life on the Red Planet. If there was, then what happened after so that the planet turned into its present barren form? The results obtained from one such experiment that was conducted by a joint team of researchers indicate that the Martian meteorites contained hydrogen and quite possibly water.

Not so Dry and Dusty History of Mars Revealed

The prevalent notion of Mars being a dry and lifeless planet ever since was challenged by the NASA Curiosity rover. The possibility of presence of water on the surface of Mars was further strengthened by the results obtained from the most recent simulation experiment.

R & D reported that scientists from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, made a synthetic version of whitlockite, a hydrogen rich mineral, and then exposed it to extreme shock compression conditions. They then studied the microscopic changes that occurred in the whitlockite via the application of X-ray.

It was found that due to the application of shock compression, the whitlockite became dehydrated and a part of it transformed into merrillite, the most common mineral in Martian meteorites. Since the shock compression conditions were similar to those that prevail during meteorite ejection, Oliver Tschauner and Christopher Adcock, lead researchers of the study from the University of Nevada, proposed that "if even a part of merrillite had been whitlockite before, it changes the water budget of Mars dramatically," Seeker reported.

Increasing Evidence of the Existence of Life on Mars

According to The Independent, the whitlockite shock compression experiment was yet another proof of presence of water on the Martian surface. The NASA Curiosity rover has already gathered evidence of presence of traces of underground water. Furthermore, it has also found randomly scattered round pebbles and stones that are speculated to have formed due to a flowing stream of water. All this evidence indicates that Mars once had water streams flowing on its surface.

Since water is the basic necessity of the existence of life, scientists are speculating that the Red Planet may have supported the existence of various life forms in its past. Further investigations in this regard are imperative to confirm that there was in fact "life on Mars."

Tagslife on Mars, Water, Meteorite, Red Planet

