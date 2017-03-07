Robot Holds New World Record In Completing Mind-Boggling Rubik's Cube For Just 0.637 Second (Video)

The Sub 1 Reloaded Robot, the fastest robot to complete the Rubik's Cubes in just 0.637 seconds.

(Photo : Guinness World Records/YouTube screenshot)

The Sub 1 Reloaded robot, which is designed by a German engineer, beat the previous Guinness world record of completing the famous puzzle Rubik's Cube for only 0.637 second. The former record is 0.887 second.

The German engineer, Albert Beer, designed the robot with six mechanical arms, cameras and computer algorithms. With these devices, the robot completed the mind-boggling Rubik's Cube in a flash.

The Sub 1 Reloaded robot solved the famous puzzle in a mind-boggling 0.637 seconds https://t.co/gBuLthVHSD — New York Post (@nypost) March 6, 2017

So, how did the robot complete this famous puzzle in just almost a blink of an eye? According to the Guinness World Records, the computer receives two pictures of the cube, identifies the color of each piece and calculates a solution with Tom Rokicki's extremely fast implementation of Herbert Kociemba's Two-Phase Algorithm. It further stated that the solution is then handed over to an Arduino-compatible Infineon AURIX microcontroller board that orchestrates the 21 moves of six high-performance steppers, to turn each side of the cube.

The competition was held at the electronica trade fair in Munich, Germany, in late 2016. On the other hand, the Guinness World Records carefully reviewed and evaluated the evidence guaranteeing that the cube and the pre-scrambling met all the standards of the World Cube Association. Finally, they confirmed and officially announced that Sub 1 Reloaded robot is the new title-holder just last Friday, according to Fox News.

I liked a @YouTube video https://t.co/BtEUrSw4Br 5.32 3x3 Rubik's Cube Official Single - Lucas Etter — Seb Hawk (@BalotelliSeb) March 5, 2017

Meanwhile, the human record for completing a Rubik's Cube is granted to Lucas Etter in November 2015. He completed the puzzle for just 4.904 seconds. The Guinness World Records also gives recognition to the world's "first robot table tennis tutor," which is a ping pong playing robot in Japan.