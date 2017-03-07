Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Climate Change Red Planet Earth

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Robot Holds New World Record In Completing Mind-Boggling Rubik's Cube For Just 0.637 Second (Video)

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Mar 07, 2017 03:30 AM EST
Fastest Robot To Solve A Rubik's Cube - Guinness World Records
The Sub 1 Reloaded Robot, the fastest robot to complete the Rubik's Cubes in just 0.637 seconds.
(Photo : Guinness World Records/YouTube screenshot)

The Sub 1 Reloaded robot, which is designed by a German engineer, beat the previous Guinness world record of completing the famous puzzle Rubik's Cube for only 0.637 second. The former record is 0.887 second.

The German engineer, Albert Beer, designed the robot with six mechanical arms, cameras and computer algorithms. With these devices, the robot completed the mind-boggling Rubik's Cube in a flash.

So, how did the robot complete this famous puzzle in just almost a blink of an eye? According to the Guinness World Records, the computer receives two pictures of the cube, identifies the color of each piece and calculates a solution with Tom Rokicki's extremely fast implementation of Herbert Kociemba's Two-Phase Algorithm. It further stated that the solution is then handed over to an Arduino-compatible Infineon AURIX microcontroller board that orchestrates the 21 moves of six high-performance steppers, to turn each side of the cube.

The competition was held at the electronica trade fair in Munich, Germany, in late 2016. On the other hand, the Guinness World Records carefully reviewed and evaluated the evidence guaranteeing that the cube and the pre-scrambling met all the standards of the World Cube Association. Finally, they confirmed and officially announced that Sub 1 Reloaded robot is the new title-holder just last Friday, according to Fox News.

Meanwhile, the human record for completing a Rubik's Cube is granted to Lucas Etter in November 2015. He completed the puzzle for just 4.904 seconds. The Guinness World Records also gives recognition to the world's "first robot table tennis tutor," which is a ping pong playing robot in Japan. 

TagsSub 1 Reloaded robot, Albert Beer, Guinness World Record, Rubik's Cube, Germany

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Dubai Tests A Self-Driving Hover-Taxi, Aims To Launch It In July

A Wireless Power Transmission That Charges Within The Room Without The Use Of El...

Robot Holds New World Record In Completing Mind-Boggling Rubik's Cube For Just 0...

Scottish Kings Will Be Unearthed Soon With The Help Of Archaeologists And Virtua...

TRAPPIST-1: Interact With The Seven-Planet Solar System In 3D With NASA’s Apps...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Mankind Made The Anthropocene Geological Epoch

Mankind Made The Anthropocene Geological Epoch, Scientists Say
A Giant Ice Diamond Spotted Shining In The Caspian Sea

NASA Captures An Image Of Giant Ice Diamond Floating In Caspian Sea
ELAN

Glowing Blob Is Mysterious New Discovery In The Universe
Dodging Phobos - MAVEN’s Thrusters Fired To Avoid Mars Moon | Video

MAVEN Spacecraft Accelerates To Avoid Dangerous Collision With Mars' Moon, Phobos

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Robot Holds New World Record In Completing Mind-Boggling Rubik's Cube For Just 0.637 Second (Video)
  2. 'Women Of NASA': Lego Highlights The Contributions Of Five Women Of NASA With Its New Set
  3. ‘Best Ever’ View Of Winged Dinosaurs Now Available
  1. The Whirling Clouds Of Jupiter Resembles Vincent van Gogh's Famous Painting
  2. What To Call The Seven Newly Discovered Planets? NASA Wants Help Of The Public To Name Them
  3. Life On Mars Existed: New Experimental Results Indicate
  4. Glowing Blob Is Mysterious New Discovery In The Universe
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Art Bros: Starry Night (Vincent van Gogh)

The Whirling Clouds Of Jupiter Resembles Vincent van Gogh's Famous Painting
NASA To Make ISS Experiment The Coldest Place In Universe

'Cold Atom Laboratory' Designed To Freeze Gas Atoms To A Billionth Of A Degree Above Absolute Zero And It's Going To Space
Government Is Hiding UFO And Alien Information

Government Is Hiding UFO And Alien Information? Here's What George Bush Says
SpaceX Announced First Ever Moon Tourism Mission

SpaceX Announces First Ever Moon Tourism Mission
Real Time Analytics