Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Climate Change Red Planet Earth

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Amazon Rainforests Changed By Ancient Humans

Brooke James
First Posted: Mar 07, 2017 03:50 AM EST
Amazon Rainforest
New studies showed that the Amazon rainforest may not have been as untouched as it seemed.
(Photo : Name Of The Game/YouTube screenshot)

In the last 25 years, it has been widely accepted in history that indigenous people have lived and altered the ecology of the Americas before the Europeans came to invade them.

In a new study published by the journal Science, researchers found that the human fingerprint can be seen acrosss one of the most biodiverse regions of the world: the Amazon rainforest.

According to The Atlantic, people in the Amazon who lived there for over 8,000 years were able to farm it to make it more conducive to survival. The ancient tribes favored some trees over others that effectively created crops that people now know as cocoa beans and Brazil nuts, which they eventually domesticated. Many of these communities reportedly died in the Amerindian genocide over 500 years ago, but the effects of their work can still be seen in the Amazon rainforest that people see today.

Carolina Levis from Wagenigen University and lead author of the study noted that people arrived in the Amazon at least 10,000 years ago. 2,000 years later, they were able to cultivate and plant species that are useful for humans in their home gardens and in the forests that they were managing. This cultivation eventually altered the regions of the Amazon, where domesticated species dominated the swaths of the forest, especially in the southwest section of the rainforest basin.

The Smithsonian also noted that Jose Iriarte, an archaeologist from the University of Exeter who has done extensive research on the subject, said that he hopes the research could be reverse-engineered to help locate ancient settlements and pinpoint artifacts. Researchers have been searching for these for years in the dense regions of the rainforest.

However, there are also cautions regarding direct conclusions from the tree data. External factors can also play a role in the development of ancient peoples, as previously proved by the wrong assumptions regarding the Mayan civilization.

TagsAmazon rainforest, Amazon

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Mysterious Geoglyphs Uncover Amazon Secrets

Human Population Footprint Slower Than Expected

Amazon Rainforest Becoming More Flammable Due To Human Activities, Say Scientist...

Amazon Rainforests Changed By Ancient Humans

Meet The Rare Fish That Walks In The Deep Waters Of American Samoa

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Mankind Made The Anthropocene Geological Epoch

Mankind Made The Anthropocene Geological Epoch, Scientists Say
A Giant Ice Diamond Spotted Shining In The Caspian Sea

NASA Captures An Image Of Giant Ice Diamond Floating In Caspian Sea
ELAN

Glowing Blob Is Mysterious New Discovery In The Universe
Dodging Phobos - MAVEN’s Thrusters Fired To Avoid Mars Moon | Video

MAVEN Spacecraft Accelerates To Avoid Dangerous Collision With Mars' Moon, Phobos

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Robot Holds New World Record In Completing Mind-Boggling Rubik's Cube For Just 0.637 Second (Video)
  2. 'Women Of NASA': Lego Highlights The Contributions Of Five Women Of NASA With Its New Set
  3. ‘Best Ever’ View Of Winged Dinosaurs Now Available
  1. The Whirling Clouds Of Jupiter Resembles Vincent van Gogh's Famous Painting
  2. What To Call The Seven Newly Discovered Planets? NASA Wants Help Of The Public To Name Them
  3. Life On Mars Existed: New Experimental Results Indicate
  4. Glowing Blob Is Mysterious New Discovery In The Universe
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Art Bros: Starry Night (Vincent van Gogh)

The Whirling Clouds Of Jupiter Resembles Vincent van Gogh's Famous Painting
NASA To Make ISS Experiment The Coldest Place In Universe

'Cold Atom Laboratory' Designed To Freeze Gas Atoms To A Billionth Of A Degree Above Absolute Zero And It's Going To Space
Government Is Hiding UFO And Alien Information

Government Is Hiding UFO And Alien Information? Here's What George Bush Says
SpaceX Announced First Ever Moon Tourism Mission

SpaceX Announces First Ever Moon Tourism Mission
Real Time Analytics