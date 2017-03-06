The Whirling Clouds Of Jupiter Resembles Vincent van Gogh's Famous Painting

The famous painting of Vincent van Gogh, "The Starry Night."

(Photo : The ArtBros/YouTube screenshot)

NASA's Juno spacecraft captured a new image of Jupiter that shows its whirling clouds. They are stunning and the clouds look like Vincent van Gogh's painting, The Starry Night.

In the image, it shows the beautiful clouds in Jupiter's atmosphere and was taken to the west of the great red spot in the South Equatorial Belt. It is theorized that Jupiter comprises mainly of gas and has no solid surface. The patterns that can be seen are caused by the chemical composition of the planet. The first layer is about 30 miles thick and consists of ammonia, methane, water and sulfur. This triggers constant hurricane-like cyclones on the planet. Under this layer is the 13,000 miles of gas that is mostly hydrogen and helium, according to Inverse.

Stormy weather. See bright high clouds and meandering storms in this new #JunoCam #Jupiter image https://t.co/UWesLiAxrs pic.twitter.com/eMZkwvn2Y5 — NASA's Juno Mission (@NASAJuno) February 17, 2017

Meanwhile, citizen scientist Amelia Sparavigna noticed the similarities between the clouds of Jupiter to the whirling patterns that represent the night sky in the famous painting of Vincent van Gogh's The Starry Night. Sparavigna substituted the section of the painting and shows the resemblance between art and nature. Other JunoCam users have also noticed the similarity.

The "sky" in this image is an actual picture of Jupiter taken by @NASAJuno. Nice work by Amelia Carolina Sparavigna! pic.twitter.com/VoVrKqktl8 — Karen Kaplan (@LATkarenkaplan) February 17, 2017

NASA's Juno spacecraft aims to examine and investigate the regions beneath the planet's cloudy surface. It captures breathtaking images of Jupiter's swirling weather patterns and sends them back to Earth. It also has taken another image during its flyby on Feb. 2, 2017. It shows gasses swirling in the Jovian atmosphere that look like cotton candy or cream swirling in coffee, according to Live Science.