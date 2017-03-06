Government Is Hiding UFO And Alien Information? Here's What George Bush Says

Top secret government agencies are hiding valuable UFO and alien information, which is most probably being used for developing new weapons.

(Photo : Blast A/YouTube screenshot)

The lingering question on whether the government is trying to hide files that contain secret UFO and alien information has been of great interest to the common people as well as UFO hunters. Years and years after being asked the same question but top government officials, including present and past presidents, have failed to reveal a definite answer.

Whether or not the government chose to disclose this information is out of the control of common people. However, that has in no way discouraged them from asking the question time and again. Recently, when George Bush appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show to promote his new book on paintings of war-wounded soldiers, he was confronted with the same age old question: "When you were in office, did you go through the secret files, the UFO documents?"

According to Newsmax, Bush straight away said that "I'm not telling you nothing," much to the despair of the host and the audience. Jimmy Kimmel has previously asked the same question to Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and even Barack Obama. All of them have been tight-lipped and no one disclosed any information.

However, when Jimmy Kimmel asked George Bush "Are there really great secrets that you know that you can't share with people?" he answered "Yes." Disclosure advocates consider this more than a hint of existence of such hidden files that contain top secret information regarding the infamous Area 51 and other scientific knowledge gathered from the study of captured UFOs and aliens.

According to the results of a recent survey in America, around 71 percent Americans believe that the government has contacts with aliens and the information about it is kept hidden in top secret files. UFO hunters and disclosure advocates firmly believe that the government is hiding advanced technology for energy and weapon production, which it has procured from reverse engineering of UFOs and extraterrestrial vehicles that had crash landed on American soil.