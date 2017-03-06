Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Climate Change Earth Cancer

Another Sea Monster Caught In Fish Net!

Tripti
First Posted: Mar 06, 2017 03:00 AM EST
Alien-looking deep sea monster is found in Barent Sea, near Russia. (Image for representation only.)
Russian fisherman Roman Fedortsov has recently become extremely famous on social media for posting the picture of alien-looking sea monster found near the icy Barent Sea region. The picture posted by him shows a white deep sea creature, with wings and a giant mouth that resembles that of a cow or a horse. The creature is yet to be scientifically identified by zoologists.

This is not the first time Fedortsov has posted such a peculiar picture. He had earlier posted many pictures of some vicious looking and not so vicious deep sea creatures. These were accidently caught during fishing, especially in isolated parts of the Arctic Ocean. His earlier accidental catches included a Macrourus fish that is said to have "scales like sandpaper," a spidery crab and many strange-looking fishes and crustaceans, Mirror reported.

Although these accidental finds are extremely intriguing, they have also raised a lot of concern among environmentalists and marine biologists. The concern pertains to the possible impacts of global warming and climate change on the availability of food and deep sea temperature, which may pose grave danger to the very existence of these creatures, Beloit Daily News reported.

While mankind has managed to explore only a meagre 2 percent of the total marine biodiversity, the deep sea dwellers are especially out of the reach of scientists due to non-accessibility. These deep sea creatures have adapted themselves to survive in low light, extreme pressure, low temperature and scarce availability of food. However, the continuous dumping of pollutants coupled with climate change is more likely to impact the conditions necessary for the survival of these organisms.

Since scientists know very little or nothing about the very existence of these organisms, it is highly difficult to plan remedial measures that can help them survive. Recently, fishermen have been reporting increasing number of accidental catches of these hard to spot deep sea creatures. According to some, it is an indication that these organisms are trying to venture out of their usual habitats in search for food.

