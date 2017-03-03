Updated Hot Tags NASA TRAPPIST-1 Mars Exoplanets Climate Change

'Women Of NASA': Lego Highlights The Contributions Of Five Women Of NASA With Its New Set

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Mar 03, 2017 03:30 AM EST
LEGO Releases 'Women Of NASA' Figures
Lego has a new set called "Women Of NASA" in celebration of the five women who contributed in the history of U.S. space program.
(Photo : WCCO-CBS Minnesota/YouTube screenshot)

Lego has just released a new set called "Women of NASA." The new set consists of five figurines of the five women of NASA, who have played critical roles in the history of the U.S. space program. They are the mathematician and space scientist Katherine Johnson, computer scientist Margaret Hamilton, astronomer Nancy Grace Roman, astronaut, physicist and educator Sally Ride and astronaut and physician Mae Jemison.

The new set will available in the late 2017 or early 2018. It was designed by U.S. science writer Maia Weinstock, who won the Lego Ideas competition. The Danish toy company has chosen this idea when it received about 10,000 public votes, according to March 2, 2017.

Ms. Weinstock said that the reaction was overwhelming. She further said that messages of congratulations and excitement at the prospect of this set being on store shelves have been pouring in. Ms. Weinstock is a deputy editor of MIT News at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, according to CBS News.

Lego stated that Maia Weinstock's Women of NASA project was a way for her to celebrate accomplished women in the STEM professions. It further stated that it is truly excited to be able to introduce Maia's Women of NASA for its inspirational value as well as build and play experience.

The new set will also include a mini space shuttle, the Hubble Space Telescope, instruments used to gauge trajectories for the Mercury and Apollo missions and a famous photo of the reams of code that helped land astronauts on the Moon in 1969. The company is now working on the final product design, pricing and availability for the new "Women of NASA" set.

