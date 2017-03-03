Updated Hot Tags NASA TRAPPIST-1 Mars Exoplanets Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Antarctica's Temperature Record Is Soaring High

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Mar 03, 2017 04:36 AM EST
Antarctica Set A Record High Temperature
Antarctica's temperature for years is soaring high based on its record.
(Photo : CBS News?YouTube screenshot)

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in Geneva is conducting an ongoing study of extreme weather and climate conditions around the world now. It discovered that the temperature of Antarctica reached the soaring 63.5 degrees Fahrenheit (17.5 degrees Celsius) in 2015.

Furthermore, the highest on record for the temperature of the Antarctic region was peaked at 67.6 degrees Fahrenheit on Jan. 30, 1982, at Signy Research Station on Antarctica's Signy Island. On the other hand, WMO found that the warmest temperature in the continent itself including the continent and its nearby islands was about 63.5 degrees Fahrenheit on March 24, 2015, at the Argentine Esperanza Base research station, according to Engadget.

Meanwhile, in the Antarctic Plateau, the highest temperature reached 19.4 degrees Fahrenheit at the Automatic Weather Station on the Adelie Coast on Dec. 28, 1980. WMO stated that these high temperatures are a large departure from the continent's lowest recorded temperature of -128.6 degrees Fahrenheit at Vostok Station on July 21, 1983.

These temperatures of Antarctica are alarming. Antarctica's ice sheet has 90 percent of the world's freshwater. This means if the ice sheet were to melt, it would trigger ice loss and would raise sea level by about 200 feet.

Meanwhile, Jamin Greenbaum, a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Texas institute for Geophysics, said that the warming can be felt in Antarctica as he just visited Antarctica a few weeks ago. He further said that he had seen so much surface meltwater and described it as remarkable. On the other hand, he added that meltwater is alarming because it can lead to the rapid retreat of coastal ice as well as sea level rise.

Michael Sparrow, a polar expert with the WMO co-sponsored World Climate Research Program, explained that the Antarctic and the Arctic are poorly covered in terms of weather observations and forecasts, even though both play an important role in driving climate and ocean patterns and in sea level rise. He further explained that the verification of maximum and minimum temperatures helps them to build up a picture of the weather and climate in one of the Earth's final frontiers, as noted by Engadget.

TagsAntarctica, Temperature, Antarctic Plateau, World Meteorological Organization, Ice sheet

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

The Earliest Example Of Iron Age Gold Work Unearthed In UK

Stunning New Jellyfish That Resembles A UFO Spotted In An Unexplored Seamount

A Pyrotechnic Display Of Mount Etna, Europe's Largest And Most Active Volcano

Newfound Fossils Reveal Giant Penguins Evolved During The Dinosaur Age

Get A Glimpse Of Wild Camels That Eat Snow (Video)

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Caught On Camera: Fireball Like UFO Spotted Over Tasmania

Caught On Camera: Fireball-Like UFO Spotted Over Tasmania
Dinosaur

‘Best Ever’ View Of Winged Dinosaurs Now Available
Staffordshire Strikes Gold With Iron Age Find

The Earliest Example Of Iron Age Gold Work Unearthed In UK
China To Become Third Nation In Manned Space Travel

China To Further Explore And Study Asteroids, Mars, Moon

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. UFO Sightings Are At All Time High; Is It Time To Prepare For An Alien Invasion?
  2. Caught On Camera: Fireball-Like UFO Spotted Over Tasmania
  3. CERN’s Large Hadron Collider Disproves The Existence Of Ghosts, Physicist Says
  1. Mars 2021: NASA Anticipates A Traffic Jam At The Red Planet
  2. Black Holes 100X More Destructive Than Previously Thought
  3. Very Large Telescope Captures A New Image Of Stunning NGC 1055 Spiral Galaxy
  4. Hospital Bacteria Outbreaks Linked To Pipe-Climbing Bacteria
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Alien Species

Alien Species' Invasion Destroys The Sanctity Of Natural Habitats
“Cosmic” Jellyfish On “Utu” Seamount, American Samoa

Stunning New Jellyfish That Resembles A UFO Spotted In An Unexplored Seamount
UFO Meteorite Fireball

The Mysterious 'Fireball' Spotted Off Australia's South Coast Inspires Alien Conspiracy Theorists
Mount Etna Blowing Its Top!

A Pyrotechnic Display Of Mount Etna, Europe's Largest And Most Active Volcano
Real Time Analytics