Updated Hot Tags NASA TRAPPIST-1 Mars Exoplanets Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

The Earliest Example Of Iron Age Gold Work Unearthed In UK

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Mar 02, 2017 03:40 AM EST
Staffordshire Strikes Gold With Iron Age Find
An example of Iron age gold work was found in Staffordshire in the UK that could give insight into life in the Iron Age Britain.
(Photo : StaffsCC/YouTube screenshot)

Treasure hunters discovered an ancient gold jewelry in the farmland in Staffordshire in December 2016. It is believed that it is the earliest example of Iron Age gold work ever found in the U.K.

The discovery was led by Mark Hambleton and Joe Kania. Using the metal detectors, they found three torcs, which are twisted metal necklace and a bracelet. The two metal detectorists handed the jewelry to the U.K. government-funded Portable Antiquities Scheme.

The finds were dubbed as the "Leek Frith Torcs," which probably dated 400 B.C. or about 2,500 years old. They might come from Germany or France, according to Fox News.

Julia Farley, the museum's curator of British and European Iron Age collections, said that the ancient gold jewelry is of "unique find of international importance." She further said that the torcs were probably worn by wealthy and powerful women, perhaps people from the Continent who had married into the local community. She added that piecing together how these objects came to be carefully buried in Staffordshire field will give people an invaluable insight into life in Iron Age Britain.

The torcs were found in different locations, about 1 meter apart and buried in the ground. The torcs' gold content was about 80 percent. Each torc weighs about 230 grams and 31 grams. "Even as scrap, that's still worth a bob or two," said coroner Ian Smith, who led the inquest. An item must be more than 300 years old or have a precious metal content greater than 10 percent to be declared treasure, according to BBC News.

Mr. Smith also said that this must rank as one of the most exciting treasure finds he has ever dealt with -- not quite in the same league as the Staffordshire Hoard. On the other hand, he described it as exciting.

Tagsancient gold jewelry, Iron Age gold work, UK, Staffordshire, metal detectorists

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Newfound Fossils Reveal Giant Penguins Evolved During The Dinosaur Age

Get A Glimpse Of Wild Camels That Eat Snow (Video)

The Quest To Save Vaquita, The World's Smallest Cetacean

The World's Largest Solar Farm As Seen From Space

This Breathtaking Volcano Is Over 530,000 Years Old And Still Spews Lava

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Caught On Camera: Fireball Like UFO Spotted Over Tasmania

Caught On Camera: Fireball-Like UFO Spotted Over Tasmania
Dinosaur

‘Best Ever’ View Of Winged Dinosaurs Now Available
Staffordshire Strikes Gold With Iron Age Find

The Earliest Example Of Iron Age Gold Work Unearthed In UK
China To Become Third Nation In Manned Space Travel

China To Further Explore And Study Asteroids, Mars, Moon

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. UFO's Reported Sightings Stretch To More Than Hundred Thousand For Over A Century
  2. New Diabetes Treatment Found: Low-Calorie Fasting Diet Repairs Pancreatic Cell Damage And Cures Diabetes
  3. Subway Chicken Is Fake! DNA Test Confirms
  1. The Quest To Save Vaquita, The World's Smallest Cetacean
  2. NASA Curiosity Rover Latest News: Incredible Video Of Dust Devils On Martian Surface Released
  3. The World's Largest Solar Farm As Seen From Space
  4. Tatooine-Like System: Rocky Debris Orbiting Two Stars Discovered For The First Time
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Alien Species

Alien Species' Invasion Destroys The Sanctity Of Natural Habitats
“Cosmic” Jellyfish On “Utu” Seamount, American Samoa

Stunning New Jellyfish That Resembles A UFO Spotted In An Unexplored Seamount
UFO Meteorite Fireball

The Mysterious 'Fireball' Spotted Off Australia's South Coast Inspires Alien Conspiracy Theorists
Mount Etna Blowing Its Top!

A Pyrotechnic Display Of Mount Etna, Europe's Largest And Most Active Volcano
Real Time Analytics