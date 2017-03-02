Updated Hot Tags NASA TRAPPIST-1 Mars Climate Change Exoplanets

Caught On Camera: Fireball-Like UFO Spotted Over Tasmania

Tripti
First Posted: Mar 02, 2017 05:25 AM EST
Social media is abuzz with various explanations on the descending down UFO.
A huge fireball was reportedly spotted over the sky in Tasmania. It was early morning and the sky was clear. The fireball was pretty clearly visible making its way down towards Earth. People captured the incident on their mobiles and cameras and posted it online. Instantly, the video became popular and people started posting their opinion on what it could be.

While most of the spectators thought the fireball to be some kind of meteor, some others believed it to be a crashed airplane. Though the government officials claimed that the fireball was nothing but an aircraft passing over the Australian sky, most people do not agree with it.

Even though flight radar data indicate that an Emirates plane bound to Auckland, New Zealand, checks in with the data specified for the fireball sighting, most people seem to disagree on the theory of the fireball being an airplane.

In the meantime, many people have started speculating that the fireball was a UFO. Some others mentioned it to be a "potential alien encounter," News.com.au reported.

David Finlay, Australian Meteor Reports, confirmed that it sure was not a meteor, since the organization has no records of any meteor activity during that period. He further claimed that the fireball looks extremely similar to jet contrails, which most often are confused with meteors.

On a more scientific note, John Dickey from the School of Physical Sciences, University of Tasmania, explained that the fireball is most probably "a piece of space junk," which got incinerated while trying to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere, ABC reported.

Dickey further explained that space junk could be an old spacecraft or part of some dead satellites that keep on orbiting in space. Sometimes they fall back to Earth, but they burst into flames on the way.

The other logical explanation that Dickey offered for this fireball UFO spotted over Tasmania is not quite conventional. He stated that the fireball could be a "high cloud, backlit by the rising sun," which could explain its trail brightly lit behind.

As of now, nobody is sure about what actually was spotted in the Tasmanian sky. However, that does not seem to deter Facebook users from proposing their own theories of UFO and alien encounters.

