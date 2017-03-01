Updated Hot Tags NASA TRAPPIST-1 Mars Climate Change Exoplanets

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Subway Chicken Is Fake! DNA Test Confirms

Tripti
First Posted: Mar 01, 2017 04:41 AM EST
Subway Chicken Is Fake! DNA Test Confirms
Shocking findings indicate that chickens served in Subway outlets in Canada are only half chicken. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Easy Recipes/YouTube screenshot)

In a shocking revelation, it was found that the chickens used in six Subway chicken dishes were only half chicken. An in-depth DNA analysis of the samples revealed that the chicken used was approximately 50 percent chicken and the rest being soy and food grade industrial chemicals. Subway officials have disapproved of the findings and are looking into the matter themselves.

The DNA tests were commissioned by CBS News Canada and conducted at the Wildlife Forensic DNA Laboratory, Trent University, Canada. It was found that the Subway Oven Roasted Chicken patties were only 53.6 percent chicken while the Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki strips had only 42.8 percent chicken in them. The test also included analysis of chicken meals from A&W Chicken Grill Deluxe, McDonald's Country Chicken, Tim Hortons Chipotle Chicken and Wendy's.

According to WebMD, while all the other chicken meals had more than 80 percent chicken in them, Subway had the lowest percentage.

Though it is practically impossible to achieve 100 percent chicken component as in raw chicken, due to the addition of other ingredients for seasoning, marinating and stabilizers during the processing of the meat, the values obtained for the chicken samples from Subway were too low. Thus, the research team repeated the tests and was surprised to find similar results again, CBC News reported.

Subway tried to defend itself by saying that, "Our chicken strips and oven roasted chicken contain 1 percent or less of soy protein. We use this ingredient in these products as a means to help stabilize the texture and moisture," Stuff Business Day reported.

This incident has raised a lot of concern among Canadian residents, regarding the quality of "restructured meat" and other foods served in fast food joints. Additionally, the health complications due to ingestion of the chemicals and additives that are mixed in the minced meat to improve its texture and keep it fresh for a long duration need to be looked into for further details.

TagsGrilled Chicken, Fast food, processed meat

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Having A Cheat Meal Once A Week Is Enough To Cause Diabetes And Liver Diseases

International Labour Organization Reveals Work From Home Jobs Are More Stressful

Tax That Can Save Lives: Sugar Tax Gets Support From Scientists

Surviving On Algae And Sushi During Earth To Mars Journey Is A Good Idea

Green Tea Cures Cancer And Bone Marrow Disease, Study Suggests

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

SN 1987A

Supernova 1987A: 30 Years After The Cosmic Explosion
Wildfires

Humans To Blame For Most Of US Wildfires
Brain

Do People Truly Know What They Say They Know?
Study: Eat 10 Daily Servings Of Fruits And Vegetables

Eating 10 Portions, Not 5, Of Fruits Or Vegetables Could Reduce The Risk Of Heart Attack, Cancer

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Komodo Dragon: Serum Found In The Lizard's Blood Has A Possibility To Be Therapeutic, Research Shows
  2. New Diabetes Treatment Found: Low-Calorie Fasting Diet Repairs Pancreatic Cell Damage And Cures Diabetes
  3. High Winds Could Cause The Loss Of Lives In The Event Of Asteroid Hitting Earth
  1. NASA Discovers Potentially Habitable ‘Sister Solar System TRAPPIST-1’ With Seven Earths
  2. NASA Planning First Manned Deep Space Mission Of The Orion Spacecraft
  3. The World's Largest Solar Farm As Seen From Space
  4. Mars 2021: NASA Anticipates A Traffic Jam At The Red Planet
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Largest Lizard On Earth - The Komodo Dragon

Komodo Dragon: Serum Found In The Lizard's Blood Has A Possibility To Be Therapeutic, Research Shows
Mars

NASA Works With An Engineer To Build Colonies On Mars
Heart Attacks In Younger Women

Women Get Heart Attacks Younger: Here’s Why
Hubble Space Telescope

Hubble Space Telescope Captures Galaxy UGC 12591
Real Time Analytics