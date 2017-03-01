Subway Chicken Is Fake! DNA Test Confirms

Shocking findings indicate that chickens served in Subway outlets in Canada are only half chicken. (Image for representation only.)

(Photo : Easy Recipes/YouTube screenshot)

In a shocking revelation, it was found that the chickens used in six Subway chicken dishes were only half chicken. An in-depth DNA analysis of the samples revealed that the chicken used was approximately 50 percent chicken and the rest being soy and food grade industrial chemicals. Subway officials have disapproved of the findings and are looking into the matter themselves.

The DNA tests were commissioned by CBS News Canada and conducted at the Wildlife Forensic DNA Laboratory, Trent University, Canada. It was found that the Subway Oven Roasted Chicken patties were only 53.6 percent chicken while the Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki strips had only 42.8 percent chicken in them. The test also included analysis of chicken meals from A&W Chicken Grill Deluxe, McDonald's Country Chicken, Tim Hortons Chipotle Chicken and Wendy's.

According to WebMD, while all the other chicken meals had more than 80 percent chicken in them, Subway had the lowest percentage.

Though it is practically impossible to achieve 100 percent chicken component as in raw chicken, due to the addition of other ingredients for seasoning, marinating and stabilizers during the processing of the meat, the values obtained for the chicken samples from Subway were too low. Thus, the research team repeated the tests and was surprised to find similar results again, CBC News reported.

Subway tried to defend itself by saying that, "Our chicken strips and oven roasted chicken contain 1 percent or less of soy protein. We use this ingredient in these products as a means to help stabilize the texture and moisture," Stuff Business Day reported.

This incident has raised a lot of concern among Canadian residents, regarding the quality of "restructured meat" and other foods served in fast food joints. Additionally, the health complications due to ingestion of the chemicals and additives that are mixed in the minced meat to improve its texture and keep it fresh for a long duration need to be looked into for further details.