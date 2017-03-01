Updated Hot Tags NASA TRAPPIST-1 Mars Climate Change Exoplanets

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

The Genetics Behind Sexual Dimorphism Unraveled By Scientists

Tripti
First Posted: Mar 01, 2017 04:35 AM EST
Onthophagus Taurus
The gene responsible for sexual dimorphism in insects provide new insights into sex-based morphological and anatomical differences.
(Photo : I Love Insects/YouTube screenshot)

Sexual dimorphism is a very complex topic that has intrigued biologists ever since. The differences in the morphological and anatomical characteristics of every species are what is responsible for their continual survival and existence. Therefore, understanding the modus operandi of the genes that determine differential expression of the genome is highly crucial.

Previously held notion about sexual dimorphism was based on the perception that the expression of genes is either switched on or off, based on the gender of the organism. However, recent findings of a study conducted by a group of scientists from Indiana University indicate that there exists a "master gene" that controls the differential expression of similar genes in males and females of every species. The findings of the study were published in the Nature Communications journal on Feb. 27, 2017, WBOI reported.

The said study characterized the role of the "doublesex" or dsx gene, in the expression of the gene responsible for the presence of horns in the males of Onthophagus taurus beetles. It is already known that male beetles have these horns, which help them in battling other male opponents over females. However, females of the species are completely devoid of these horns, since the presence of these would have a significant negative impact on their ability to dig tunnels and nest their offsprings.

In order to understand the role of dsx gene in regulating the genetic mechanism behind this differential expression, the scientists produced a dsx gene-suppressed beetle population and compared it with that of the normal ones.

According to Lab Manager, the scientists observed that both males and females of beetles of the dsx-suppressed population had horns on their heads. This is a clear indication that the gene responsible for horn formation is present and functional in both males and females. It is in fact the dsx master gene that determines its expression depending on the gender of the beetle.

Further understanding of the role of the dsx gene could provide new insights into the role of sexual dimorphism in evolution and diversification of other species.

TagsSexual Selection, Genes, dimorphism, doublesex gene, dsx gene

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

HIV/AIDS Patients To Be Charged With Rape If Infection Is Not Disclosed To Their...

Antibiotic-Resistant Neisseria Strain On The Loose; Gonorrhea Treatment Antibiot...

A Fatal Sex Encounter; Weird Mating Rituals In Animals Found In Australian Sea

'I Shouldn’t Have Done That' 35% Of Women Think After A One-Night Stand, Study...

Yet Another Debatable Research Study On Sex Determination

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

SN 1987A

Supernova 1987A: 30 Years After The Cosmic Explosion
Wildfires

Humans To Blame For Most Of US Wildfires
Brain

Do People Truly Know What They Say They Know?
Study: Eat 10 Daily Servings Of Fruits And Vegetables

Eating 10 Portions, Not 5, Of Fruits Or Vegetables Could Reduce The Risk Of Heart Attack, Cancer

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Komodo Dragon: Serum Found In The Lizard's Blood Has A Possibility To Be Therapeutic, Research Shows
  2. New Diabetes Treatment Found: Low-Calorie Fasting Diet Repairs Pancreatic Cell Damage And Cures Diabetes
  3. High Winds Could Cause The Loss Of Lives In The Event Of Asteroid Hitting Earth
  1. NASA Discovers Potentially Habitable ‘Sister Solar System TRAPPIST-1’ With Seven Earths
  2. NASA Planning First Manned Deep Space Mission Of The Orion Spacecraft
  3. The World's Largest Solar Farm As Seen From Space
  4. Mars 2021: NASA Anticipates A Traffic Jam At The Red Planet
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Largest Lizard On Earth - The Komodo Dragon

Komodo Dragon: Serum Found In The Lizard's Blood Has A Possibility To Be Therapeutic, Research Shows
Mars

NASA Works With An Engineer To Build Colonies On Mars
Heart Attacks In Younger Women

Women Get Heart Attacks Younger: Here’s Why
Hubble Space Telescope

Hubble Space Telescope Captures Galaxy UGC 12591
Real Time Analytics