Updated Hot Tags NASA TRAPPIST-1 Mars Climate Change Exoplanets

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

WHO Publishes 12 Great-Risk Bacteria

Brooke James
First Posted: Mar 01, 2017 03:50 AM EST
Great-Risk Bacteria
WHO recently put 12 types of bacteria in "urgent" priorities.
(Photo : Sequence Media Group/YouTube screenshot)

The World Health Organization recently put 12 types of bacteria in "urgent" priorities in need of antibiotics. This list is the first of its kind and highlights those that global experts deem as the greatest threats to human health.

Among the factors used to determine the level of risk that bacteria pose the most included the levels of resistance, mortality rates and their prevalence out in communities, as well as the burden that they place on health care systems. CNN reported that WHO is now calling on government and pharmaceutical companies to prioritize the development of drugs that can fight against them.

On top of the list from WHO are the "gram negative" bacteria, which are known to already show resistance to multiple drugs. On this list include Acinetobacter baumannii and pseudomonas aeruginosa, both of which are linked to hospital acquired infections, such as in nursing homes, and in patients that require medical equipment life ventilators and blood cathethers, which are prone to contamination.

Third on the list are the enterobacteriaceae, which includes E.coli and klebsiella. These do not only pose a great threat to health care but are also responsible for high-mortality rates. Bacteria classifications one through three are noted to be on critical priority.

The three listed have shown resistance to antibiotics, including carbapenems, which are said to be the most effective in terms of multi-drug resistance. The list was released in hopes of guiding and promoting research and development for drugs, which can sometimes take as long as 10 years to reach the market.

The second and third groups of bacteria also show increasing resistance to the main drugs used against them, although there are few other options to diagnose them. Salmonella, gonorrhoea, campylobacter and helicobacter pylori are among those listed in high priority.

Dr. Andrew Edwards, a molecular microbiologist at Imperial College London, shared that he believes governments themselves should set policies to support drug development. He emphasizes that, "There's no point having these drugs if there are no policies in place."

Tagsbacteria, WHO, 12 Great-Risk Bacteria

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Woman Sues Popeyes, Claiming That She Is Being Eaten Inside Out

2M Pounds Of Chicken Recalled In Oklahoma

Nestlé Recalls Drumstick Ice Cream Due To Listeria Contamination

Subway Chicken Is Fake! DNA Test Confirms

WHO Publishes 12 Great-Risk Bacteria

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

SN 1987A

Supernova 1987A: 30 Years After The Cosmic Explosion
Wildfires

Humans To Blame For Most Of US Wildfires
Brain

Do People Truly Know What They Say They Know?
Study: Eat 10 Daily Servings Of Fruits And Vegetables

Eating 10 Portions, Not 5, Of Fruits Or Vegetables Could Reduce The Risk Of Heart Attack, Cancer

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Komodo Dragon: Serum Found In The Lizard's Blood Has A Possibility To Be Therapeutic, Research Shows
  2. New Diabetes Treatment Found: Low-Calorie Fasting Diet Repairs Pancreatic Cell Damage And Cures Diabetes
  3. High Winds Could Cause The Loss Of Lives In The Event Of Asteroid Hitting Earth
  1. NASA Discovers Potentially Habitable ‘Sister Solar System TRAPPIST-1’ With Seven Earths
  2. NASA Planning First Manned Deep Space Mission Of The Orion Spacecraft
  3. The World's Largest Solar Farm As Seen From Space
  4. Mars 2021: NASA Anticipates A Traffic Jam At The Red Planet
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Largest Lizard On Earth - The Komodo Dragon

Komodo Dragon: Serum Found In The Lizard's Blood Has A Possibility To Be Therapeutic, Research Shows
Mars

NASA Works With An Engineer To Build Colonies On Mars
Heart Attacks In Younger Women

Women Get Heart Attacks Younger: Here’s Why
Hubble Space Telescope

Hubble Space Telescope Captures Galaxy UGC 12591
Real Time Analytics