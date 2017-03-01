Updated Hot Tags NASA TRAPPIST-1 Mars Exoplanets Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

UFO's Reported Sightings Stretch To More Than Hundred Thousand For Over A Century

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Mar 01, 2017 05:40 PM EST
UFO incredible NEW! UFO 2017
UFOs sightings increase to more than hundred thousands for the past century years.
(Photo : Parellel reality of UFOs/Youtube)

According to a new report, the UFOs sightings have reached to 104,947 on record for over the past 100 years. Most of these sightings are in the United States.

The reports were based on the data gathered from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC), which is an organization that documents the UFO sightings. It was led by Sam Monfort, a doctoral student in Human Factors and Applied Cognition at George Mason University.

It is quite strange that the sightings are most common in America. Why? Monfort said that America's rate of internet connectivity may explain a large number of U.S. sightings. He asked, "Why are Americans obsessed with UFOs?" He then said that maybe it's related to Internet access. He added that you have to have Internet access to submit a report.

Meanwhile, the first recorded sighting was in Portland in 1905. The viewers said that they saw a "buzzing' sphere-shaped UFO that descended from the sky. From then on, the sightings grew in number to around 5,000 in 1980 and to roughly 45,000 in 2010. There were more sightings reported in the West and Northwest, according to Fox News.

UFO, referred to as unidentified flying object, is an object or phenomenon that cannot be identified. This cannot be identified because of the low quality of evidence related to their sightings. It is always linked to the visitation of extraterrestrial life.

The UFOs were also called "flying saucers" or "flying discs" in the late 1940s and 1950s. Then, the term UFO was created by the United States Air Force (USAF) in 1953. In the past studies, they indicate that UFOs does not represent a threat to national security and no relevance in any scientific pursuit. On the other hand, they become predominant in modern culture and the subject of academic research in sociology and psychology.

TagsUFO, UFO sightings, flying discs, flying saucers

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

High Winds Could Cause The Loss Of Lives In The Event Of Asteroid Hitting Earth

Tatooine-Like System: Rocky Debris Orbiting Two Stars Discovered For The First T...

Cassini Spacecraft Spotted Small Objects In Saturn's F-Ring's Bright Core

'Ring Of Fire' Eclipse: Africa, South America Plunged Into Darkness On Sunday

First Solar Eclipse 2017: Catch The 'Ring Of Fire' On Sunday

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Caught On Camera: Fireball Like UFO Spotted Over Tasmania

Caught On Camera: Fireball-Like UFO Spotted Over Tasmania
Dinosaur

‘Best Ever’ View Of Winged Dinosaurs Now Available
Staffordshire Strikes Gold With Iron Age Find

The Earliest Example Of Iron Age Gold Work Unearthed In UK
China To Become Third Nation In Manned Space Travel

China To Further Explore And Study Asteroids, Mars, Moon

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. UFO's Reported Sightings Stretch To More Than Hundred Thousand For Over A Century
  2. New Diabetes Treatment Found: Low-Calorie Fasting Diet Repairs Pancreatic Cell Damage And Cures Diabetes
  3. The Quest To Save Vaquita, The World's Smallest Cetacean
  1. Subway Chicken Is Fake! DNA Test Confirms
  2. NASA Curiosity Rover Latest News: Incredible Video Of Dust Devils On Martian Surface Released
  3. Tatooine-Like System: Rocky Debris Orbiting Two Stars Discovered For The First Time
  4. Mass Extinction Of Organisms Will Happen At The End Of The 21st Century, Experts Say
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Alien Species

Alien Species' Invasion Destroys The Sanctity Of Natural Habitats
“Cosmic” Jellyfish On “Utu” Seamount, American Samoa

Stunning New Jellyfish That Resembles A UFO Spotted In An Unexplored Seamount
UFO Meteorite Fireball

The Mysterious 'Fireball' Spotted Off Australia's South Coast Inspires Alien Conspiracy Theorists
Mount Etna Blowing Its Top!

A Pyrotechnic Display Of Mount Etna, Europe's Largest And Most Active Volcano
Real Time Analytics