UFO's Reported Sightings Stretch To More Than Hundred Thousand For Over A Century

According to a new report, the UFOs sightings have reached to 104,947 on record for over the past 100 years. Most of these sightings are in the United States.

The reports were based on the data gathered from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC), which is an organization that documents the UFO sightings. It was led by Sam Monfort, a doctoral student in Human Factors and Applied Cognition at George Mason University.

It is quite strange that the sightings are most common in America. Why? Monfort said that America's rate of internet connectivity may explain a large number of U.S. sightings. He asked, "Why are Americans obsessed with UFOs?" He then said that maybe it's related to Internet access. He added that you have to have Internet access to submit a report.

Meanwhile, the first recorded sighting was in Portland in 1905. The viewers said that they saw a "buzzing' sphere-shaped UFO that descended from the sky. From then on, the sightings grew in number to around 5,000 in 1980 and to roughly 45,000 in 2010. There were more sightings reported in the West and Northwest, according to Fox News.

A UFO, referred to as unidentified flying object, is an object or phenomenon that cannot be identified. This cannot be identified because of the low quality of evidence related to their sightings. It is always linked to the visitation of extraterrestrial life.

The UFOs were also called "flying saucers" or "flying discs" in the late 1940s and 1950s. Then, the term UFO was created by the United States Air Force (USAF) in 1953. In the past studies, they indicate that UFOs does not represent a threat to national security and no relevance in any scientific pursuit. On the other hand, they become predominant in modern culture and the subject of academic research in sociology and psychology.