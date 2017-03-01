Updated Hot Tags NASA TRAPPIST-1 Mars Climate Change Exoplanets

Get A Glimpse Of Wild Camels That Eat Snow (Video)

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Mar 01, 2017 03:00 AM EST
Bactrian Camel
The Bactrian camel is the largest camel and the world's last wild camel.
(Photo : Bismarck Trib/YouTube screenshot)

Have you seen a camel that eats snow? Yes, there is. It is the Bactrian camel, which is considered the world's last truly wild camel. In fact, there are about 2 million Bactrian camels that exist as of now in the domesticated form.

The Bactrian camel belongs to the family Camelidae and can be found in the steppes of Central and East Asia. The temperatures in this area could reach up to more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit in summer and drop to -20 degrees Fahrenheit in winter. They survive in this intense temperature in the said regions because of their thick and shaggy coat that protects them in cold winter.

It was the ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle (4th century BC) who first described the species of Camelus. He named two species, namely the one-humped Arabian caramel and the two-humped Bactrian camel.

These wild camels have two humps on their back, which is different from the single-humped dromedary camel. The humps are used for storing fat, which can be turned to water and energy when sustenance is not enough. These could also make the camels endure long periods of travel without water, particularly in a desert. On the other hand, as their fat depletes, the humps become limp and soft, according to National Geographic.

The Bactrian camel is considered the largest mammal in its native range and the largest living camel. Its shoulder height is about 180 cm to 230 cm and its head-and-body length is 225 cm to 350 cm. Meanwhile, its tail length is about 25 cm to 55 cm. It weighs around 300 kg to 1,000 kg. The males are much larger and heavier than the females.

These creatures are primarily herbivorous, in which they eat any kind of vegetation. On the other hand, if the nutrient sources are not sufficient, they feed on carcasses or different kinds of flesh. What is more surprising with these wild camels is that they regularly eat snow to sustain their water needs. Watch the video below as the Bactrian camels graze on snow. 

TagsBactrian camel, wild camel, Central Asia, East Asia, Camelus

