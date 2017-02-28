The World's Largest Solar Farm As Seen From Space

The world's solar farm is the Longyangxia Dam Solar Park located in eastern China.

NASA's Earth Observatory captured an image of the largest solar farm in the world. It is the Longyangxia Dam Solar Park, which comprises 4 million solar panels and about 10 square miles of the high desert landscape.

As seen in the image below, the Longyangxia Dam Solar Park is located on the Tibetan Plateau in eastern China. These 4 million solar panels generate about 850 megawatts of electricity that could supply power to about 140,000 homes. It is considered a massive renewable energy in China.

Scientific American reports that China has invested about $103 billion in renewables in 2015. This helped the world set a renewable investment high water mark of $286 billion. In the preliminary 2016 data, China installed the equivalent of one and a half soccer fields of solar panels every hour. This is part of China's plan to meet its 2020 renewable goals probably in 2018, according to Greenpeace's Energy Desk.

China's renewable goals could lower the carbon intensity of its economy 40 to 45 percent below 2005 levels. The country also pledged to reduce its carbon dioxide emission by 2030 under the Paris Agreement.

Furthermore, the government also said it plans to spend $361 billion on renewable power generation from now through 2020. This could aid in generating a total of 110 gigawatts of solar power and 210 gigawatts of wind power by 2020.

