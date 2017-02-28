Women Get Heart Attacks Younger: Here’s Why

More and more women are more prone to heart attacks than ever.

Most people would believe that heart attacks are for older people who lived stagnant lifestyles. However, it seems that today, more and more younger ones can be subject to these.

In fact, more and more younger women have become prone to heart attacks in recent years. According to Fox News, coronary heart disease has become more common in young women, and experts have little idea as to why this is happening. Dr. Holly S. Andersen, a cardiologist in New York City, noted that heart disease is not even on the radar of most young women, but it is happening to them.

Dr. Andersen said that women between the ages 19 and 45 are now experiencing heart disease and stroke. Although it has not been clear why there is such an increase, experts believe that it has a lot to do with the fact that risk factors such as obesity, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes are also increasing by droves.

Dr. Seven R. Gundry, a cardiologist from Palm Springs, California, stated that most people with obesity have insulin resistance -- and this can lead to other concerns such as pre-diabetes, diabetes and coronary heart disease. It also stems from an unhealthy diet, especially the one that includes too much meat, sugar and processed food.

CBS Local Chicago noted that most heart attacks occur in women over the age of 55, but more and more have been occuring before that. Most of the women at risk for such are African-American women due to high blood pressure and Hispanic women due to diabetes.

For millennials, stress could also play a big role, as sudies showed that Generation X-ers are the most stressed. Pregnancy and childbirth can put a lot of stress on a woman's body as well, mainly due to the extra blood volume and increased risk for blood clots.

Look for signs, as heart attacks in women look different than in men. Women often experience chest pain. But pain in the back, arm or jaw can also be signs to look out for. Women could also experience shortness of breath, indigestion, sweating and even experience an overwhelming sense of doom.