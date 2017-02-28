Updated Hot Tags NASA TRAPPIST-1 Climate Change Exoplanets Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Women Get Heart Attacks Younger: Here’s Why

Brooke James
First Posted: Feb 28, 2017 04:26 AM EST
Heart Attacks In Younger Women
More and more women are more prone to heart attacks than ever.
(Photo : DNews/YouTube screenshot)

Most people would believe that heart attacks are for older people who lived stagnant lifestyles. However, it seems that today, more and more younger ones can be subject to these.

In fact, more and more younger women have become prone to heart attacks in recent years. According to Fox News, coronary heart disease has become more common in young women, and experts have little idea as to why this is happening. Dr. Holly S. Andersen, a cardiologist in New York City, noted that heart disease is not even on the radar of most young women, but it is happening to them.

Dr. Andersen said that women between the ages 19 and 45 are now experiencing heart disease and stroke. Although it has not been clear why there is such an increase, experts believe that it has a lot to do with the fact that risk factors such as obesity, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes are also increasing by droves.

Dr. Seven R. Gundry, a cardiologist from Palm Springs, California, stated that most people with obesity have insulin resistance -- and this can lead to other concerns such as pre-diabetes, diabetes and coronary heart disease. It also stems from an unhealthy diet, especially the one that includes too much meat, sugar and processed food.

CBS Local Chicago noted that most heart attacks occur in women over the age of 55, but more and more have been occuring before that. Most of the women at risk for such are African-American women due to high blood pressure and Hispanic women due to diabetes.

For millennials, stress could also play a big role, as sudies showed that Generation X-ers are the most stressed. Pregnancy and childbirth can put a lot of stress on a woman's body as well, mainly due to the extra blood volume and increased risk for blood clots.

Look for signs, as heart attacks in women look different than in men. Women often experience chest pain. But pain in the back, arm or jaw can also be signs to look out for. Women could also experience shortness of breath, indigestion, sweating and even experience an overwhelming sense of doom.

TagsHeart attack, heart attack symptoms, heart attack women

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Does Sex Increase Heart Complications For Men?

Sexual Problems More Common In Women Following A Heart Attack

'Healthy Diet' Has Lots Of Fats, Studies Say

Toddler’s Body Recovered After Alligator Attack At Disney Orlando

Powdered Booze Helps Fix Clogged Arteries

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

SN 1987A

Supernova 1987A: 30 Years After The Cosmic Explosion
Wildfires

Humans To Blame For Most Of US Wildfires
Brain

Do People Truly Know What They Say They Know?
Study: Eat 10 Daily Servings Of Fruits And Vegetables

Eating 10 Portions, Not 5, Of Fruits Or Vegetables Could Reduce The Risk Of Heart Attack, Cancer

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. NASA Planning First Manned Deep Space Mission Of The Orion Spacecraft
  2. TRAPPIST-1: Interact With The Seven-Planet Solar System In 3D With NASA’s Apps, Here’s How
  3. New Diabetes Treatment Found: Low-Calorie Fasting Diet Repairs Pancreatic Cell Damage And Cures Diabetes
  1. Mars 2021: NASA Anticipates A Traffic Jam At The Red Planet
  2. Giant Penguins Lived Alongside Dinosaurs Millions Of Years Ago?
  3. Why Does A Graphite Turn Into Hexagonal Diamond, Not Cubic?
  4. TRAPPIST-1: Can Mankind Reach The Newly Discovered Seven-Planet Solar System In Our Lifetime?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Largest Lizard On Earth - The Komodo Dragon

Komodo Dragon: Serum Found In The Lizard's Blood Has A Possibility To Be Therapeutic, Research Shows
Mars

NASA Works With An Engineer To Build Colonies On Mars
Heart Attacks In Younger Women

Women Get Heart Attacks Younger: Here’s Why
Hubble Space Telescope

Hubble Space Telescope Captures Galaxy UGC 12591
Real Time Analytics