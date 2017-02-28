Mass Extinction Of Organisms Will Happen At The End Of The 21st Century, Experts Say

20 percent to 40 percent of organisms will be extinct if global warming is not stopped.

Global warming as a result to climate change has been affecting the Earth today and most of the people have already felt it. Thus, leading biologists estimate that nearly half of the planet's species has the potential to be extinct at the end of the century unless an urgent action will be taken to stop the unwanted phenomenon.

A major conference that will be held at the Vatican is bringing together prominent biologists, economists and ecologists as part of the Biological Extinction conference in a bid to halt the mass extinction, according to The Independent. The event is happening for three days and is jointly sponsored by the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences that aim to find a solution on how to save the planet's diversity.

A pamphlet on the workshop that was due on Feb. 27 says that, "The living fabric of the world is slipping through our fingers without our showing much sign of caring."

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the statistics shows that the Earth is on the course of experiencing 20 percent to 40 percent of all the biodiversity to be wiped out by the end of the 21st century.

As follows, while many experts are concentrating on the effort to protect the endangered species such as tigers, pandas and rhinos, other organisms are being left behind, according to The Guardian.

The statement of the Biological Extinction said that, "All of our food comes directly or indirectly from higher plants, of which there are an estimated 425,000 species. Tens of thousands of these have been cultivated for food at some time by some people, but at present, 103 of them produce about 90 per cent of our food worldwide, while three kinds of grain, maize, rice, and wheat, produce about 60 per cent of the total."

The statement also added that, "We have detailed knowledge of perhaps only a fifth of the species of plants in the world, and the majority could be gone in nature by the end of the century we entered recently."

Moreover, the same is found in other groups of organisms. By which, people depend on many of them for medicines, atmospheric purification, ecosystem services, carbon storage and almost everything to make the survival possible.