Watch The Moon Live: ‘MoonWatcher’ Satellite To Bring Lunar Views To Earth

MoonWatcher wants to give mankind a front row seat of the Moon.

(Photo : UFOvni2012/YouTube screenshot)

A tiny satellite is slated to beam high-resolution live views of the Moon for Earthlings, if all goes according to plan. New entrant into the new space private sector, startup Lunar Station, is aiming to launch a cubesat called MoonWatcher into the Earth’s orbit in early 2018. Subsequently, the satellite will show webcasts of the Moon based on the spacecraft’s sharp imagery.

“Lunar Station in 2018 is launching the "MoonWatcher" fleet that will bring stunning new ways to see the Moon and watch for live events that involve the Moon,” the company website has stated. The startup has said that their purpose is to accelerate the human habitation of the Moon, and the best way to achieve the goal is to bring Earth’s natural satellite closer to humans. ​Lunar Station wants to connect people with the Moon in exciting new ways, and its first step on this journey is the MoonWatcher mission.

To get started on the mission, Lunar Station has launched a campaign to generate funds, through which it hopes to raise $150,000 by March 12, Space.com reported. Blair DeWitt, founder and CEO of the company, and his colleagues have already booked space for the cubesat on Virgin Galactic's satellite-lofting LauncherOne system that is scheduled to take off in February 2018.

Measuring 30 by 10 by 10 centimeters, MoonWatcher will give clear and unobstructed views of the Moon once it is in orbit. Subsequently, Lunar Station will broadcast the views on a YouTube channel. Apart from providing lunar views, the channel will also educate viewers about the Moon and talk about the latest discoveries associated with it.

According to DeWitt, humans will be able to appreciate the living Moon with the real time footage of meteorite impacts and other processes. Lunar Station also wants to expand after launching MoonWatcher, by operating similar satellites in various locations such as the lunar orbit and Lagrange points 1 & 2 -- two gravitationally stable spots in the Earth-Moon system.