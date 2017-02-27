Updated Hot Tags NASA TRAPPIST-1 Climate Change Exoplanets Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

This Breathtaking Volcano Is Over 530,000 Years Old And Still Spews Lava

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Feb 27, 2017 03:40 AM EST
Amazing Volcano Piton de la Fournaise - Drone Expedition 29/08/2015
Piton de la Fournaise, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, has erupted for 150 times.
(Photo : Jonathan Payet/YouTube screenshot)

One of the most active volcanoes, the Piton de la Fournaise, which is situated on the eastern side of Reunion Island (a French department) in the Indian ocean, has been spewing lava ever since. It erupted for 150 times since the 17th century.

Piton de la Fournaise is located within the Reunion National Park, which a World Heritage site. It is dubbed as le Volcan (The Volcano). It is the major tourist attraction on Reunion Island.

The volcano last erupted on Jan. 31, 2017. Its previous eruption began in August 2006 and ended in January 2007. The eruption did not stop there as it spewed lava and ash again in February 2007, Sep. 21, 2008, December 2010 and Aug. 4, 2015. It is more than 530,000 years old and about 8,633 feet in height.

Meanwhile, the Your Shot photographer Jonathan Payet has captured images of the spectacular volcano eruption. They show the furnace in amazing details. He was flying a drone and wore a gas mask because of the toxic sulfur dioxide the volcano ejected.

On the other hand, with the difficulties and danger he faced on the island, his works have been recognized. He won third place in his photography of Piton de la Fournaise in July 2016. It was a drone photography contest sponsored and co-judged by #Jonathan9 in the category of nature-wildlife. 

TagsPiton de la Fournaise, Reunion Island, le Volcan, Reunion National Park, World Heritage Site

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

'Doorway To The Underworld': Siberia's Batagaika Crater Is Expanding Rapidly

Horrifying Mysterious Creatures Washed Up On Philippines Beaches

Megadrought Risk: Water Loss In Colorado River Could Affect Millions Of American...

A Stunning, Colorful 'Fire Rainbow' Spotted In The Sky Of Singapore

What Killed This Mysterious Half-Eaten Shark Washed Up On A Florida Beach?

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

SN 1987A

Supernova 1987A: 30 Years After The Cosmic Explosion
CERN’s Large Hadron Collider Disproves The Existence Of Ghosts

CERN’s Large Hadron Collider Disproves The Existence Of Ghosts, Physicist Says
HIV/AIDS

HIV/AIDS Patients To Be Charged With Rape If Infection Is Not Disclosed To Their Sexual Partners?
Colorado River Drying Up

Megadrought Risk: Water Loss In Colorado River Could Affect Millions Of Americans

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. New Diabetes Treatment Found: Low-Calorie Fasting Diet Repairs Pancreatic Cell Damage And Cures Diabetes
  2. NASA Planning First Manned Deep Space Mission Of The Orion Spacecraft
  3. CERN’s Large Hadron Collider Disproves The Existence Of Ghosts, Physicist Says
  1. TRAPPIST-1: Interact With The Seven-Planet Solar System In 3D With NASA’s Apps, Here’s How
  2. Mars 2021: NASA Anticipates A Traffic Jam At The Red Planet
  3. People Of All Ages Benefit From The Bulging Back Surgery - Research
  4. This Breathtaking Volcano Is Over 530,000 Years Old And Still Spews Lava
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

8 Hangover Myths You Need To Stop Believing

People Cannot Fight Alcohol Hangover With Alcohol: No Scientific Evidence
Traffic Jam At Mars In 2021

Mars 2021: NASA Anticipates A Traffic Jam At The Red Planet
No More Tampons Or Sanitary Pads

No More Tampons Or Sanitary Pads: Lipstick That Can Solve All Menstrual Cycle Period Days' Woes Developed
TRAPPIST-1 System

TRAPPIST-1: What Would Life On These Exoplanets Be Like?
Real Time Analytics