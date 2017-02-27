Updated Hot Tags NASA TRAPPIST-1 Climate Change Exoplanets Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Cassini Spacecraft Spotted Small Objects In Saturn's F-Ring's Bright Core

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Feb 27, 2017 03:50 AM EST
Cassini: Coming Attractions At Saturn
Cassini spacecraft has been exploring and studying the Saturn's system since its arrival in 2004.
(Photo : NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory/YouTube screenshot)

NASA's Cassini spacecraft is continuing its mission in exploring the planet Saturn. It just spotted several small objects through the Saturn's F-ring's bright core.

In the images below, they show the two objects that Cassini captured in spring 2016. The researchers provide the objects their designations as F16QA (right image) and the F16QB (left image). These objects rarely crash into the F-ring's bright core. These generate spectacular collisional structures, according to NASA.

The objects might be probably shaped as loose clumps in Saturn's F-ring core that resulted from the perturbations caused by Saturn's moon Prometheus. If these objects survive the clash with Prometheus, their orbits can evolve. This could lead to core-crossing clumps that create amazing features.

The Cassini spacecraft narrow-angle camera captured the images on Feb. 5, 2017, at 610,000 miles (982,000 kilometers, left image). Meanwhile, the right image was detected at a distance of 556,000 miles (894,000 kilometers). The image scale is approximately 4 miles (6 kilometers) per pixel.

Cassini-Huygens is unmanned with Flagship-class NASA-ESA-ASI robotic spacecraft. It is sent to in space to explore the planet Saturn and the fourth space probe to visit the ring planet. It was launched on Oct. 15, 1997. It arrived on Saturn in 2004 and has been studying the planet and its several natural satellites since then.

The Saturn orbiter is the Cassini and the lander Huygens for the Saturn's moon Titan. The spacecraft is named after the astronomers Giovanni Cassini and Christian Huygens. Huygens spacecraft separated from the orbiter Cassini and landed on moon Titan on Jan. 14, 2005. Meanwhile, Cassini is continually studying the Saturn system till now. On the other hand, it will dive into the planet atmosphere due to the shortage of fuel resources by September 2017.

TagsNASA, Cassini spaceceraft, Cassini-Huygens, Saturn, Saturn's F ring, Titan moon, Huygens spacecraft

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

First Solar Eclipse 2017: Catch The 'Ring Of Fire' On Sunday

Disintegration Of Martian Moons Could Lead To Saturn-Like Rings Around The Red P...

Is This Really The Sound Of A Falling Meteor? Study Reveals

100 New Planets Could Be Added To Solar System Including Four Moons

A Momentous Comeback: SpaceX Dragon Successfully Rocketed Into Space

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

SN 1987A

Supernova 1987A: 30 Years After The Cosmic Explosion
CERN’s Large Hadron Collider Disproves The Existence Of Ghosts

CERN’s Large Hadron Collider Disproves The Existence Of Ghosts, Physicist Says
HIV/AIDS

HIV/AIDS Patients To Be Charged With Rape If Infection Is Not Disclosed To Their Sexual Partners?
Colorado River Drying Up

Megadrought Risk: Water Loss In Colorado River Could Affect Millions Of Americans

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. New Diabetes Treatment Found: Low-Calorie Fasting Diet Repairs Pancreatic Cell Damage And Cures Diabetes
  2. NASA Planning First Manned Deep Space Mission Of The Orion Spacecraft
  3. CERN’s Large Hadron Collider Disproves The Existence Of Ghosts, Physicist Says
  1. TRAPPIST-1: Interact With The Seven-Planet Solar System In 3D With NASA’s Apps, Here’s How
  2. Mars 2021: NASA Anticipates A Traffic Jam At The Red Planet
  3. People Of All Ages Benefit From The Bulging Back Surgery - Research
  4. This Breathtaking Volcano Is Over 530,000 Years Old And Still Spews Lava
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

8 Hangover Myths You Need To Stop Believing

People Cannot Fight Alcohol Hangover With Alcohol: No Scientific Evidence
Traffic Jam At Mars In 2021

Mars 2021: NASA Anticipates A Traffic Jam At The Red Planet
No More Tampons Or Sanitary Pads

No More Tampons Or Sanitary Pads: Lipstick That Can Solve All Menstrual Cycle Period Days' Woes Developed
TRAPPIST-1 System

TRAPPIST-1: What Would Life On These Exoplanets Be Like?
Real Time Analytics