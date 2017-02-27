Updated Hot Tags NASA TRAPPIST-1 Climate Change Exoplanets Mars

Scottish Kings Will Be Unearthed Soon With The Help Of Archaeologists And Virtual Reality Artists

Carter A.
First Posted: Feb 27, 2017 04:00 AM EST
Richard III's Skeleton
The archaeologists and virtual reality artists would soon make a virtual reality tour on the Charterhouse.
(Photo : Channel 4 News/YouTube screenshot)

Recently, technology has risen that it has been part of the everyday life of people today. Thus, the tomb of a medieval king that has been murdered and changed the course of the Scottish history and was called the real-life Game of Thrones has the possibility to be unearthed using a new hi-tech project that was launched on Saturday.

Virtual reality artists teamed up with archaeologists who want to digitally remake the court of King James 1 of Scotland in Perth. It is around 40 miles or 64 kilometers from Edinburgh. They want to find the king's tombs that have been buried beneath the modern-day city, according to MSN.

Not only that, the team is also looking for the remains of his queen Joan Beaufort and of Margaret Tudor who is the sister of Henry VIII of England and wife of James IV of Scotland, who was also buried in the location a century later. The inspiration of the team came up when the discovery of King Richard III of England has been found beneath the car park in Leicester.

The leading digital visualization project at Glasgow School of Art (GSA), Paul Wilson, shared that, "It's like 'Game of Thrones' and 'Outlander' all rolled into one-except this story is real."

James I was assassinated on Feb. 21, 1437 by the supporters of the rival claimant of the throne. According to the historians, it was at that time that brought an end to his ambition to make Perth as the capital of Scotland, according to Phys.orgWilson said that, "That day changed Scotland forever."

The mausoleum of the king lays at the center of a Carthusian priory, namely the Charterhouse. It is modeled on the Grand on the Chartreuse in the French Alps.

The team is planning for an archaeological digs over the next two years for them to map out the boundaries of the Charterhouse and recover some artifacts. These will then be used to create the virtual reality tour.

TagsKing James I, Scotland, King of Scotland, 'King Richard III'

