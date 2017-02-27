People Cannot Fight Alcohol Hangover With Alcohol: No Scientific Evidence

Drinking alcohol after a night of heavy drinking is not a cure; it just tricks you.

(Photo : Health Expert/YouTube screenshot)

Many people believe that drinking more beer after a night of heavy drinking is not the remedy. A substance abuse expert warns that alcohol does not have an evidence to cure the hangover.

The director of the screening and counseling intervention services and training at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston, N.C., Laura Veach, said that, "There's no scientific evidence that having an alcoholic drink will cure a hangover. It will, at best, postpone one."

Consumer Health Day reported that people tend to get a hangover because of the concentration of the alcohol in their blood fall dramatically once they stop drinking. It can lead to irritability, dizziness, headache, fatigue and nausea.

In a news release, Veach added that consuming a drink right the next morning after drinking may temporarily make people somehow better. It is because they are putting the alcohol back into the system. However, it does not cure the hangover. It is just trying to trick the people by masking the symptoms. But, eventually, it will show up, according to New York Post.

Veach explained that the liver aids the body to get rid of the alcohol. It happens at a rate about one drink per hour. As follows, coffee does not also help in getting rid of the hangover.

Laura Veach mentioned, "No, all that does is give you a wide-awake drunk. There's nothing we know of that can speed up that process. Not drinking coffee, taking a shower, standing on your head, getting slapped, walking around outside in the cold. Nothing. The only real cure is time."

Thus, Laura Veach concluded that it is quite impossible to get rid of the hangover but there are some things people can do to help ease the discomfort of the hangover. It includes taking aspirin, keeping oneself hydrated and having a rest.