'Ring Of Fire' Eclipse: Africa, South America Plunged Into Darkness On Sunday

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Feb 27, 2017 03:10 AM EST
Annular Eclipse
The "Ring of Fire" lasted for roughly a minute that was visible in Africa and South America on Sunday.
(Photo : Stefan Meyer/YouTube screenshot)

People from Africa and South America have witnessed the "Ring of Fire" eclipse on Sunday. The areas plunged into darkness as the Moon passed in between the Sun and the Earth. On the other hand, this made the people admire the "Ring of Fire."

C. Alex Young, a solar astrophysicist from NASA, said that the countries with the best chance of viewing an annular eclipse are those that lie along the path of annularity, an invisible line that traces the path taken by the Moon's shadow as it moves across the globe. These include Angola, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo in Africa and Chile and Argentina in South America. The space enthusiasts in those countries commended as they witnessed the eclipse and shared their experience on social media, according to New York Times.

Meanwhile, in Argentina, about 300 space enthusiasts gathered in an isolated area in the southern city of Sarmiento, where the eclipse left just a bright ring in the dark sky. Joseph Massales Roman from Barcelona, Spain, said that he has already seen six annular eclipses and each one was different.

There were also people who have seen it for the first time. Providencia Luzolo said that this is the first time she has witnessed this phenomenon and she was completely happy. On the other hand, she said that she did not manage to see it well because it hurt her eyes.

Phys.org reports that the annular eclipse has made some effects on the animal behavior, too. In the province of Chubut around Sarmiento, the residents reported in the time of eclipse the animals were acting unusually. The experts said that as the day darkens, the animals prepare for a night-time routine, thinking sunset is nigh. In this annular eclipse, the Moon took about two hours to move across the face of the Sun. On the other hand, the "Ring of Fire" lasted for roughly a minute. Meanwhile, people must look forward to another solar eclipse phenomenon that will occur on Aug. 21, 2017.

