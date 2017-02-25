Guess Which Space Agency Successfully Launched And Docked With The ISS; It Is Not SpaceX

After the successful delivery of supplies by SpaceX, another space agency also successfully brought a cargo to the ISS.

(Photo : NASA/ YouTube screenshot)

Days after SpaceX successfully launched and docked with the International Space Station (ISS), a Russian Progress cargo ship has also successfully delivered supplies to the ISS.

It has been previously reported that the private space company, SpaceX, has successfully docked with the ISS. However, the success was not that easy as it has some problems to solve. Of which, the launching was postponed the day after the scheduled date. SpaceX's Dragon capsule had some problems with the onboard computer and had a little bit of delay before it was finally able to dock with the ISS.

Nonetheless, despite the delays and problems, the delivery of the cargo by SpaceX's Dragon capsule was successful. Afterward, another cargo was set to deliver supplies to the ISS.

A robotic Russian cargo ship has also successfully delivered as it has arrived at the International Space Station early Friday (Feb. 24) to ship nearly 3 tons of supplies.

The automated Progress 66 supply ship docked with the ISS at 3:30 a.m. EST (8:30 a.m. GMT), it then parked itself at the station's Russian-built Pirs docking module. It is the second cargo to ship to the space station.

The space agency of Russia launched Progress 66 into orbit on Wednesday (Feb. 22) using the Soyuz rocket that lifted off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The success was Russia's first cargo delivery to the space station since the loss of the Progress 65 supply ship that happened on Dec. 1, 2016, according to Space.com.

Meanwhile, WDEF reported that an Orbital ATK Cygnus cargo craft is also scheduled to launch at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. It will be on March 19. After this, Elon Musk's SpaceX will also have a return flight, sending off the Dragon on April 9. The day after the launching of SpaceX, the Soyuz MS-02 ferry ship is expected to bring Sergey Ryzhikov, Andrey Borisenko and Shane Kimbrough back to Earth after 173 days in space.