CERN’s Large Hadron Collider Disproves The Existence Of Ghosts, Physicist Says

Do ghosts exist? No, according to physicist Brian Cox, because the Large Hadron Collider has not detected their presence.





Ghosts are one of the most popular unsolved topics that have always stimulated the curiosity of mankind. The believers and nonbelievers of the otherworldly realm exist in equal measure, and whatever side of the belief scale a person is on, the question of paranormal activity always generates interest. For now, it seems the debate of ghosts and their existence has been brought to rest by renowned physicist Brian Cox who says that ghosts do not exist because the Large Hadron Collider would have found them.

The Real Clear Science reported that, according to Brian Cox, the ultimate ghost detector has essentially already been built by science, which is CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC). Furthermore, the LHC has failed to detect any paranormal activity that could explain ghosts. Therefore, the physicist pointed out that there is no place left for ghosts in the Standard Model of Particle Physics in his show on BBC Radio Four's The Infinite Monkey Cage.

"If we want some sort of pattern that carries information about our living cells to persist, then we must specify precisely what medium carries that pattern, and how it interacts with the matter particles out of which our bodies are made,” Brian Cox said as reported by The Independent. "We must, in other words, invent an extension to the Standard Model of Particle Physics that has escaped detection at the Large Hadron Collider. That is almost inconceivable at the energy scales typical of the particle interactions in our bodies."

Brian Cox explains ghosts -- if they existed -- would be made purely of energy with zero content of matter that would allow them to pass through solid things like walls and engage in paranormal activities and spooky things. In short, ghosts defy the second law of thermodynamics that says energy is always lost to heat because the overall entropy, or disorder, in a system always increases with time. Therefore, ghosts would exist and haunt only if they had a constant incoming source of energy. Without it, they would not last for very long.

Incidentally, physicists use the LHC, which was built by the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), to get a glimpse of the universe’s tiniest particles. According to Brian Cox, the machine can see how human cells are driven by energy. Also, if there was a mysterious force driving ghost cells, that too would have been observed by now.