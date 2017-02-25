Updated Hot Tags NASA TRAPPIST-1 Mars Exoplanets Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

CERN’s Large Hadron Collider Disproves The Existence Of Ghosts, Physicist Says

Sam D
First Posted: Feb 25, 2017 03:15 AM EST
CERN’s Large Hadron Collider Disproves The Existence Of Ghosts
Do ghosts exist? No, according to physicist Brian Cox, because the Large Hadron Collider has not detected their presence.


(Photo : Top Mystery/YouTube screenshot)

Ghosts are one of the most popular unsolved topics that have always stimulated the curiosity of mankind. The believers and nonbelievers of the otherworldly realm exist in equal measure, and whatever side of the belief scale a person is on, the question of paranormal activity always generates interest. For now, it seems the debate of ghosts and their existence has been brought to rest by renowned physicist Brian Cox who says that ghosts do not exist because the Large Hadron Collider would have found them.

The Real Clear Science reported that, according to Brian Cox, the ultimate ghost detector has essentially already been built by science, which is CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC). Furthermore, the LHC has failed to detect any paranormal activity that could explain ghosts. Therefore, the physicist pointed out that there is no place left for ghosts in the Standard Model of Particle Physics in his show on BBC Radio Four's The Infinite Monkey Cage.

"If we want some sort of pattern that carries information about our living cells to persist, then we must specify precisely what medium carries that pattern, and how it interacts with the matter particles out of which our bodies are made,” Brian Cox said as reported by The Independent. "We must, in other words, invent an extension to the Standard Model of Particle Physics that has escaped detection at the Large Hadron Collider. That is almost inconceivable at the energy scales typical of the particle interactions in our bodies."

Brian Cox explains ghosts -- if they existed -- would be made purely of energy with zero content of matter that would allow them to pass through solid things like walls and engage in paranormal activities and spooky things. In short, ghosts defy the second law of thermodynamics that says energy is always lost to heat because the overall entropy, or disorder, in a system always increases with time. Therefore, ghosts would exist and haunt only if they had a constant incoming source of energy. Without it, they would not last for very long.

Incidentally, physicists use the LHC, which was built by the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), to get a glimpse of the universe’s tiniest particles. According to Brian Cox, the machine can see how human cells are driven by energy. Also, if there was a mysterious force driving ghost cells, that too would have been observed by now.

TagsGhosts, Paranormal Activity, CERN, Large Hadron Collider, Brian Cox

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Alien Life Is Everywhere – It Is Driving The Universe And Dark Matter, Astroph...

New ‘SMASH’ Model To Solve Five Biggest Mysteries Of The Universe?

Mysterious Dark Energy May Not Exist In The Universe After All, Scientists Claim

CERN’s Large Hadron Collider Disproves The Existence Of Ghosts, Physicist Says

On-Sea Nuclear Power Plants: New Method For Uranium Extraction From Seawater Dev...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

SN 1987A

Supernova 1987A: 30 Years After The Cosmic Explosion
CERN’s Large Hadron Collider Disproves The Existence Of Ghosts

CERN’s Large Hadron Collider Disproves The Existence Of Ghosts, Physicist Says
HIV/AIDS

HIV/AIDS Patients To Be Charged With Rape If Infection Is Not Disclosed To Their Sexual Partners?
Colorado River Drying Up

Megadrought Risk: Water Loss In Colorado River Could Affect Millions Of Americans

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. TRAPPIST-1: Interact With The Seven-Planet Solar System In 3D With NASA’s Apps, Here’s How
  2. TRAPPIST-1: Can Mankind Reach The Newly Discovered Seven-Planet Solar System In Our Lifetime?
  3. Guess Which Space Agency Successfully Launched And Docked With The ISS; It Is Not SpaceX
  1. Real Alien Abduction Stories, UFO Sightings And Everything Else About Aliens: International UFO Congress 2017 Had It All
  2. CERN’s Large Hadron Collider Disproves The Existence Of Ghosts, Physicist Says
  3. Antacids Cause Liver Damage, Study Suggests
  4. New Diabetes Treatment Found: Low-Calorie Fasting Diet Repairs Pancreatic Cell Damage And Cures Diabetes
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

New Diabetes Treatment Found: Low-Calorie Fasting Diet

New Diabetes Treatment Found: Low-Calorie Fasting Diet Repairs Pancreatic Cell Damage And Cures Diabetes
First Manned Deep Space Mission

NASA Planning First Manned Deep Space Mission Of The Orion Spacecraft
Excessive Social Media Usage

Excessive Social Media Usage Is A Leading Cause Of Depression In Americans, APA Says
Globster/Dinagat Island

Horrifying Mysterious Creatures Washed Up On Philippines Beaches
Real Time Analytics