Bioterror Attack: Bill Gates Speaks About Fighting Global Pandemics That Could Kill Millions Of People

The global pandemics or bioterror attack, which are viruses and disease outbreaks, could kill millions of people in the next decades.

(Photo : Milos Velja/YouTube screenshot)

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates talks about fighting a global pandemic or bioterror attack, which involves viruses from natural causes or an engineered virus. He also urges the U.S. military to focus on preparing to fight the bioterror attack.

Bill Gates, who leads a foundation focused on global health, said in an interview at the Munich Security Conference that a terrorist-engineered virus could be worse than a nuclear material that could kill a few million people. "These are the things that could kill hundreds of millions---they are probably the only thing that can kill a billion."

Bill Gates recommends advances in efforts to monitor disease outbreaks and innovations in technology. These include new vaccines for the disease outbreaks and to produce them in large quantities. Gates further said that to fight global pandemics, they must fight poverty, too, according to Express.

"Whether it occurs by a quirk of nature or at the hand of a terrorist, epidemiologists say a fast-moving airborne pathogen could kill more than 30 million people in less than a year," said the billionaire philanthropist. He added that there is a reasonable probability the world will experience such an outbreak in the next 10 to 15 years.

Furthermore, Bill Gates said that with nuclear weapons, people think they would probably stop after killing 100 million. He further said that smallpox would not stop. If it goes out and spread, it would be a larger number.

Meanwhile, Breaking Israel News reports that the perspective of Bill Gates is similar to plagues prophesied to occur in the end-of-days. The global pandemic that Gates has been discussing is like the last chapter in Zechariah, which states that a plague of sickness will reappear in the end-of-days as divine judgment. The pandemic is also likened to the end-of-days plague that is referred to in the Kabbalistic literature as part of the "birth pangs of Messiah."