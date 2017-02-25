Updated Hot Tags NASA TRAPPIST-1 Mars Exoplanets Climate Change

Horrifying Mysterious Creatures Washed Up On Philippines Beaches

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Feb 25, 2017 03:10 AM EST
Globster/Dinagat Island
A large carcass of unknown creature dubbed as "Globster" was spotted on the Philippine beach.
(Photo : Random Videos/YouTube screenshot)

Residents from the provinces of Dinagat Islands and Agusan del Norte in the Philippines were astonished and perplexed on the appearance of the carcasses of two unknown creatures washed up on the beaches on Wednesday and last week. No one really knows for sure what were those massive dead creatures.

On Dinagat Islands, the locals found a large 4.5 m (15 feet) carcass of a creature on Wednesday. It appeared to be shredded flesh. Sufenia Chua from the Cagdianao Municipal Agriculture Office speculated that the carcass would likely be a sea cow (dugong), which she based it through the skin found near the shore.

Chua further said that there were also previous sightings of sea cows in the area. Currently, the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) of the Dinagat municipality is investigating the carcass to identify its species and to know its cause of death, according to Science Alert.

Meanwhile, another horrifying creature was found in Agusan Del Norte. It was just more than 200 km from the Dinagat Islands. The locals spotted this serpent-like creature on the beach last week.

It was several meters long and had big eyes. According to marine experts, this serpent-like creature was an oarfish, which is rarely seen because it resides deep down the sea by about 1,000 meters, according to RT.

The mysterious sightings in the said area were due to the recent earthquake, according to some experts. Meanwhile, some said that this may be due to unknown changes in the deep ocean that push them to the surface, in which they cannot handle the changing waters and then die. 

TagsDinagat Islands, Philippines, sea cow, dugong, Oarfish

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

