Psychology Of Romantic Disappointment: How Childhood Affects Adult Love [Watch]

A person's childhood may be affecting adult love.

(Photo : The School Of Life/YouTube screenshot)

Some people wonder why they do not receive the kind of love they expect from their partners. As people often get dissatisfied with how their lovers treat them, a new video explains where these heavy love expectations come from.

Medical Daily reported that a video titled Why Love Is Never As Nice As It Should Be brings people back to the time where unrealistic expectations of love develop. The perfect image of love is reportedly rooted from a person's childhood, when they get full attention, care and acceptance from their parents.

Adults often get disappointed with their partners as the amount of attention, care and acceptance they expect are incomparable to what they got from their parents. An adult lover's love language compared to a parent's devotion to a 3-year-old child would definitely be unfair. In fact, parents do not even expect a baby to reciprocate the kind of love they give.

"A loving parent offers extraordinary satisfaction," the narrator explains. "Even if we don't recall the explicit details, the experience of being cherished has made a profound impression on us."

This is why some adults just cannot seem to get enough of their relationships. They would long for more warmth, undivided attention and for their partners to just figure out what they need. Come to think of it, these are what a toddler's parent is actually good at. But adults are not grown to back to childhood just as how their lovers cannot be parents to them.

"The source of our present sorrow is not, therefore, a special failing on the part of our adult lovers. They are not tragically inept, nor uniquely selfish," the narrator concludes. "It's rather that we're judging out adult experiences in the light of a very different kind of childhood love."