People Of All Ages Benefit From The Bulging Back Surgery - Research

The research revealed that people who underwent lower back surgery benefit from it. However, older people may have minor complications.

A new study suggests that people of all ages are more likely to benefit from surgery for a bulging ("herniated") or slipped disk in the lower back. The research revealed that the older patients, over the age of 65, were actually seemed to experience greater relief at the lower back compared to the younger ones.

However, Health.com reported that the research also suggests that the seniors who underwent such surgery may seem to face a relatively high risk for minor post-surgical complications. Furthermore, the older adults may also seem to be more likely to stay in the hospital for a longer period of time after their operation.

In the study, which is led by Dr. Sasha Gulati from the St. Olavs University Hospital in Trondheim, Norway, mentioned that the herniated lumber disk can trigger debilitating chronic back pain.

The recent study followed the outcomes from nearly 5,200 people less than 65 years of age who had undergone a surgery on their lower back. Also, another set of 380 people was involved in the study who were 6 years and older when they undergo the back surgery. This information was gathered from the Norwegian Registry for Spine Surgery.

All of the patients, regardless of age, revealed that there is a significant improvement with regards to the disability relief. Also, there are no age-related differences in terms of the improvement of the quality of life or leg pain after the surgery.

However, the study that has been published online on JAMA Surgery also revealed that for those who aged 65 and up were more likely to have a minor complication. According to the report, it is true in the hospital and within three months after the discharge.

Thus, the study authors concluded in the news release of the journal that the evidence suggests that the "age alone should not be a contraindication to surgery, as long as the individual is fit for surgery," as quoted by Consumer Health Day.