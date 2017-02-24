Updated Hot Tags NASA TRAPPIST-1 alien existence Mars Exoplanets

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

TRAPPIST-1 Discovery: A 'Giant Leap' In Finding Alien Life

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Feb 24, 2017 03:56 AM EST
TRAPPIST-1
Three of the star's orbiting planets lie within its Goldilocks zone.
(Photo : NASA Spitzer/YouTube screenshot)

A team of astronomers just discovered seven Earth-size exoplanets orbiting an ultra-cool dwarf star called TRAPPIST-1. Some of these planets are reportedly within the star's habitable zone, which gives scientists hope in discovering extraterrestrial life.

As per NASA's press release, the exoplanet system located about 40 lightyears away from Earth was spotted with the use of the space agency's Spitzer Space Telescope. Three of these planets lie within TRAPPIST-1's habitable zone, often called Goldilocks zone, which could possibly be a home to oceans, lakes and rivers. As liquid water indicates a planet's habitability, scientists are planning to conduct further studies that may lead them to finding potential alien life.

"Answering the question 'are we alone' is a top science priority and finding so many planets like these for the first time in the habitable zone is a remarkable step forward toward that goal," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington.

Space.com reported that a team of international astronomers announced in a news conference on Wednesday that this discovery could be a guide in finding more habitable planets. 15 percent of the stars in the Sun's neighborhood is believed to be ultra-cool dwarf stars like TRAPPIST-1, which means there could be more exoplanets yet to be discovered.

"With this discovery, we've made a giant, accelerated leap forward in the search for habitable worlds, and life on other worlds, potentially speaking," said planetary scientist Sara Seager from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who is not part of the discovering team. "With this amazing system, we know there must be many more potentially life-bearing worlds out there, just waiting to be found," she added.

TRAPPIST-1 was named after the Transiting Planets and Planetesimals Small Telescope (TRAPPIST) in Chile, which first discovered three of the orbiting planets in May 2016.

TagsAlien, alien life, TRAPPIST-1, Exoplanets, Goldilocks zone

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Astronomers May Have Detected Signals Of Dark Matter From Andromeda Galaxy

Saturn's Moon Enceladus Could Be Habitable

NASA's Exoplanet Announcement Prompts Ridiculous Alien Conspiracy Theories

Plans Have Changed For NASA's Juno Mission

Bernardbowen: Newly Named Minor Planet In The Solar System

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

How to Treat a Lumbar Disc Tear, By Dr. Mike Hsu

People Of All Ages Benefit From The Bulging Back Surgery - Research
Acorn Worm

Ancient Monster Worm Discovered In Canadian Museum
Are You Right-Brained Or Left-Brained?

Creative People Aren't Exactly 'Right-Brained,' New Study Says
TRAPPIST-1 Travel

TRAPPIST-1: Can Mankind Reach The Newly Discovered Seven-Planet Solar System In Our Lifetime?

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Antacids Cause Liver Damage, Study Suggests
  2. TRAPPIST-1: Interact With The Seven-Planet Solar System In 3D With NASA’s Apps, Here’s How
  3. NASA Discovers Potentially Habitable ‘Sister Solar System TRAPPIST-1’ With Seven Earths
  1. Five Amazing Facts About The Newly Discovered ‘TRAPPIST-1’ Solar System That Has Seven Earths
  2. TRAPPIST-1: Can Mankind Reach The Newly Discovered Seven-Planet Solar System In Our Lifetime?
  3. Why Does A Graphite Turn Into Hexagonal Diamond, Not Cubic?
  4. Real Alien Abduction Stories, UFO Sightings And Everything Else About Aliens: International UFO Congress 2017 Had It All
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

TRAPPIST-1 Planets

TRAPPIST-1: Interact With The Seven-Planet Solar System In 3D With NASA’s Apps, Here’s How
Cone Snail Venom

Sea Snail Venom Could Be Painkillers; Alternative To Opioids
Why Do Lovers Often Get Disappointed?

Psychology Of Romantic Disappointment: How Childhood Affects Adult Love [Watch]
Lenticular Clouds

Is That An Enormous UFO Hovering Over Canada’s Cape Breton Island?
Real Time Analytics