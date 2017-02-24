SpaceX Is Definitely Back! Successful Docking Of The Dragon Capsule WithThe ISS Confirmed

Despite the delays, the Dragon capsule successfully delivered the supplies to the ISS.

(Photo : ran future/YouTube Screenshot)

Despite the rough delay of the SpaceX's Dragon capsule, it has been confirmed that it already docked with the International Space Station (ISS).

NPR reported NASA's TV announcer stated that around 5:44 a.m E.T., it was "Capture confirmed." The images were captured as the ISS and the SpaceX capsule flew into orbit 250 miles over the northwest coast of Australia. Hence, SpaceX and NASA announced that the Dragon capsule has successfully docked with the International Space Station.

The rocket, which carries the capsule, was originally scheduled to launch on Saturday. However, before the long-awaited launch even began, it was delayed in the last second.

Thus, SpaceX and NASA tried again the following day and not only have they successfully launched the rocket but also managed to have a perfect landing of the booster that sent the Dragon capsule into space. However, the smooth flow of the launching and the landing has its own flaws. The initial docking of the Dragon capsule was again delayed. The onboard computer of the Dragon aborted the engagement because of an issue with the GPS of the capsule.

Afterward, the Dragon capsule has successfully docked with the ISS. The six astronauts on board will be unloading the 5,500 pounds (2,268 kg) of supplies on board. It will take about a month to finish the unpacking of supplies.

If all the supplies have been unpacked, the Dragon will be back on Earth. It will return home by the end of March, and report shows that it will land into the Pacific Ocean and will be recovered for future purposes.

Given the delay of the Dragon capsule, the astronauts at the ISS were under the order to open the capsule as soon as possible for them to get the sensitive science experiments. The Mission Control radioed, "Sorry about the delays. Now the real work starts."

Meanwhile, the astronaut who is operating the robot arm, Thomas Pesquet, said, "Congratulations Dragon on a successful journey from Earth and now welcome on board," as quoted by the Time.