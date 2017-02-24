Updated Hot Tags NASA TRAPPIST-1 alien existence Mars Exoplanets

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Chaco Civilization Insights Prove Maternal Dynasty In The Americas

Brooke James
First Posted: Feb 24, 2017 04:27 AM EST
Chaco
Chaco civilization may have had a society ruled by females, but not everyone is convinced.
(Photo : Science/YouTube screenshot)

Pueblo Bonito was a 650-room, multistory brick building in the northwestern area of New Mexico's Chaco Canyon. In 1896, archaeologists found the remains of 14 people in a burial crypt, with artifacts showing that they are elite members of the ancient Chaco tribes.

Among those found with the bones, as listed by Scientific Amercian, included necklaces, bracelets and other jewelries prominently detailed with thousands of turquiose and shell beads. The excavations revealed details of the Chaco culture's splendor, which was said to have flourished between 800 and 1250 AD.

The excavations themselves showed the splendors of the Chaco culture, with at least a dozen great houses found to have been built during its heyday. Aside from these were dozens of other Chacoan settlements in what is now said to be the Four Corners region, where the four states of New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and Utah meet.

Over the years, studies suggested that most of the people in the Chaco civilization live in smaller adobe residences that surround the great houses. This leads researchers to think that the society had a heirarchy where elite groups dominated over the cultural ones, and those with religious and political families enjoyed special privileges.

In a new study published on Nature Communications, it seemed that the elites belonged to a single maternal line that lasted for centuries. The so-called "matrilineal dynasty" was thought to have ruled Pueblo Bonito from its earliest days in 800 AD, with the power and control of its ritual practices as evidenced by the objects discovered in the burial crypt.

Still, such interpretation of the genetic results makes no sense to outside researchers. Jill Neitzel of the University of Delaware argued that a group of related women, and some men, may have been persistent leaders of Pueblo Bonito for more than 300 years. However, it is not necessarily a matrilinear society as proposed.

Tagschaco civilization, Ancient Civilization

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Spineless Ancient Beast Makes Scientists Question Evolution

Ancient One: 9,000-Year-Old Ancestor Of Native American Tribe Finally Laid To Re...

Wooly Mammoth Makes A Comeback?

Mysterious Geoglyphs Uncover Amazon Secrets

Spiky Slug May Solve Mollusk Mystery

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

How to Treat a Lumbar Disc Tear, By Dr. Mike Hsu

People Of All Ages Benefit From The Bulging Back Surgery - Research
Acorn Worm

Ancient Monster Worm Discovered In Canadian Museum
Are You Right-Brained Or Left-Brained?

Creative People Aren't Exactly 'Right-Brained,' New Study Says
TRAPPIST-1 Travel

TRAPPIST-1: Can Mankind Reach The Newly Discovered Seven-Planet Solar System In Our Lifetime?

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Antacids Cause Liver Damage, Study Suggests
  2. TRAPPIST-1: Interact With The Seven-Planet Solar System In 3D With NASA’s Apps, Here’s How
  3. NASA Discovers Potentially Habitable ‘Sister Solar System TRAPPIST-1’ With Seven Earths
  1. Five Amazing Facts About The Newly Discovered ‘TRAPPIST-1’ Solar System That Has Seven Earths
  2. TRAPPIST-1: Can Mankind Reach The Newly Discovered Seven-Planet Solar System In Our Lifetime?
  3. Why Does A Graphite Turn Into Hexagonal Diamond, Not Cubic?
  4. Real Alien Abduction Stories, UFO Sightings And Everything Else About Aliens: International UFO Congress 2017 Had It All
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

TRAPPIST-1 Planets

TRAPPIST-1: Interact With The Seven-Planet Solar System In 3D With NASA’s Apps, Here’s How
Cone Snail Venom

Sea Snail Venom Could Be Painkillers; Alternative To Opioids
Why Do Lovers Often Get Disappointed?

Psychology Of Romantic Disappointment: How Childhood Affects Adult Love [Watch]
Lenticular Clouds

Is That An Enormous UFO Hovering Over Canada’s Cape Breton Island?
Real Time Analytics