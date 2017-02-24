Updated Hot Tags NASA TRAPPIST-1 alien existence Mars Exoplanets

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Females With Heart Problem Tend To Feel Anxious And Have Negative Feelings, Research Shows

Carter A.
First Posted: Feb 24, 2017 03:38 AM EST
Cardiology: Do You Know The Warning Signs Of Heart Disease?
Females have a higher feeling of anxiety and negative feelings compared to males.
(Photo : LeeMemorialMarketing/YouTube screenshot)

Heart disease is very common lately. Thus, a new study has found that people that underwent mild heart disease are more likely to say that they are experiencing anxiety, negative outlook and poorer health compared to the general population. Not only that, it is also common to female compared to male patients.

In the case of mild heart disease, the blood flow to the heart has a partial blockage. Hence, people with such condition have a higher risk of serious heart problems, heart attack and, even worst, death.

The senior author of the study who is also an assistant professor of the medical and clinical psychology at Tilburg University in Netherlands, Paula Mommersteeg, shared that the perception of the overall mental and physical health, as well as the personality can have an impact on health outcomes.

Mommersteeg said that, "We were very intrigued by these sex and gender differences -- we had not thought they would be so apparent," as UPI reported. She said that because of the reality that the doctors should consider the factors such as negative attitude to be a potential risk for heart disease.

In the new study that has been published in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes involves more than 500 people with mild heart disease. Also, it includes a control group of more than 1,300 people without heart problems.

The volunteers of the study were all in the age range of 52 and 70. The researchers asked them a series of questions through a questionnaire, with regards to their mental and physical health.

As follows, though the study could not prove any cause-and-effect relationship, the researchers have found that people who have a heart trouble tend to report that they have significantly higher rates of anxiety, poor health and negative emotions combined with social inhibition compared to the control group of people. In line with this, the researchers also found that females reported higher rates of anxiety and health problems compared to the male patients.

The researchers said that there were a number of factors that could have explained the gender differences. Of such, it would be the cultural and societal norms, education level, employment history, marital status and alcohol use, according to Consumer Health Day.

TagsHeart Disease, Heart Problems, Heart Trouble, Anxiety

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Black Women Are More Likely Prone To Heart Disease Compared To White Women - Stu...

Nutrition Facts: Parents Don't Think They Feed Their Kids Nutritionally Right - ...

Treatment Not Punishment: AAP Releases A New Statement Regarding On Pregnant Wom...

Older Moms Are More Likely To Give Birth To Children With Better Thinking Abilit...

E-Cigarettes: Researchers Find Abnormalities In Heart Function Of Electronic Cig...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

How to Treat a Lumbar Disc Tear, By Dr. Mike Hsu

People Of All Ages Benefit From The Bulging Back Surgery - Research
Acorn Worm

Ancient Monster Worm Discovered In Canadian Museum
Are You Right-Brained Or Left-Brained?

Creative People Aren't Exactly 'Right-Brained,' New Study Says
TRAPPIST-1 Travel

TRAPPIST-1: Can Mankind Reach The Newly Discovered Seven-Planet Solar System In Our Lifetime?

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Antacids Cause Liver Damage, Study Suggests
  2. TRAPPIST-1: Interact With The Seven-Planet Solar System In 3D With NASA’s Apps, Here’s How
  3. NASA Discovers Potentially Habitable ‘Sister Solar System TRAPPIST-1’ With Seven Earths
  1. Five Amazing Facts About The Newly Discovered ‘TRAPPIST-1’ Solar System That Has Seven Earths
  2. TRAPPIST-1: Can Mankind Reach The Newly Discovered Seven-Planet Solar System In Our Lifetime?
  3. Why Does A Graphite Turn Into Hexagonal Diamond, Not Cubic?
  4. Real Alien Abduction Stories, UFO Sightings And Everything Else About Aliens: International UFO Congress 2017 Had It All
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

TRAPPIST-1 Planets

TRAPPIST-1: Interact With The Seven-Planet Solar System In 3D With NASA’s Apps, Here’s How
Cone Snail Venom

Sea Snail Venom Could Be Painkillers; Alternative To Opioids
Why Do Lovers Often Get Disappointed?

Psychology Of Romantic Disappointment: How Childhood Affects Adult Love [Watch]
Lenticular Clouds

Is That An Enormous UFO Hovering Over Canada’s Cape Breton Island?
Real Time Analytics