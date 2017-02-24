Is That An Enormous UFO Hovering Over Canada’s Cape Breton Island?

UFO-like lenticular clouds stunned residents when they formed over Cape Town, South Africa. (Image used for representation only.)

The image accompanying the article does give the feel that extraterrestrials from an alien world have come visiting. However, the Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) that could be seen hovering over the Sydney area in Canada's Cape Breton Island this past Sunday afternoon was created here on Earth itself. Therefore, one does not have to run for cover or hide because the aliens have not landed -- at least not yet.

Lenticular clouds, as the flying saucer look-alikes are called, form in the lowest level of the Earth’s atmosphere when stable humid air blows over a mountain range and drops on the other side. When powerful winds prevail in the atmosphere, they create a situation of high pressure, all of which is conducive to the creation of lenticular clouds. The UFO-like shape is formed by moist-laden air flowing over the mountain and then cooling down and condensing.

In the most ideal scenario, a mountain is the catalyst for forming air waves that rise and sink in a cyclic pattern. A lenticular cloud is created in the region where the air rises, and the region where the air sinks remains clear. The process can lead to the formation of a series of lenticular clouds that continue beyond a mountain range.

The flying saucer-shaped cloud that can be seen over Cape Breton Island belongs to a stacked pancake type of lenticular cloud that is famous for being mistaken as UFO. See CTV News Atlantic for Cape Breton's lenticular cloud that baffled the people.

"Lenticular clouds typically form over mountains, where moist, stable air is forced to rise up the mountain side. As it crosses the mountain, the air begins to oscillate like a wave, up and down," said meteorologist Erin Wenckstern in an earlier report on the Weather Network. "Within the ups (or crests), the air cools enough to condense and forms a cloud. This process can occur multiple times, causing this layered, lens effect that remains fairly stationary".