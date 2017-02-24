Updated Hot Tags NASA TRAPPIST-1 alien existence Mars Exoplanets

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

NASA Discovers Potentially Habitable ‘Sister Solar System TRAPPIST-1’ With Seven Earths

Sam D
First Posted: Feb 24, 2017 02:47 AM EST
TRAPPIST-1
The seven planets of the TRAPPIST-1 system.
(Photo : NASA Spitzer/YouTube screenshot)

NASA has revealed the existence of a sister solar system of seven Earth-sized planets orbiting a single star in the exoplanet system TRAPPIST-1. The discovery, made with the Spitzer Space Telescope, sets a new record for finding the highest number of habitable zone planets around a single star, after our very own Solar System.

According to NASA, all of the seven planets orbiting the parent star in the TRAPPIST-1 system could have liquid water, under the right atmospheric conditions. However, the chances of such an occurrence is highest with three, of the seven, planets that are actually located in the parent star’s habitable zone, i.e., the region around the star where existing planets can have liquid water, which increases the possibility of them being able to host or support life.

“This discovery could be a significant piece in the puzzle of finding habitable environments, places that are conducive to life,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington. “Answering the question ‘are we alone’ is a top science priority and finding so many planets like these for the first time in the habitable zone is a remarkable step forward toward that goal.”

The TRAPPIST-1 exoplanet system is located at an approximate distance of 40 lightyears or 235 trillion miles from Earth in the constellation Aquarius, making the recently discovered solar system relatively close to us. Incidentally, an exoplanet is a planet located outside our own Solar System that exists around the Sun.

TRAPPIST-1 is named after Chile’s Transiting Planets and Planetesimals Small Telescope (TRAPPIST), which was instrumental in discovering three of the seven planets in the system along with several other telescopes such as NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope and European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope among others.

According to Michael Gillon from Belgium’s University of Liege and study author of TRAPPIST, the seven worlds in the TRAPPIST-1 system are the first Earth-size planets that have been discovered orbiting this kind of star. The finding implies that the exoplanet system is also the best target to study the atmospheres of potentially Earth-size planets.

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has started the screening of four of the worlds in the TRAPPIST-1 system. It includes the three planets inside the habitable zone. In addition, Kepler, Hubble and Spitzer telescopes will also help scientists plan for follow-up researchers using the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope by NASA, which is scheduled to be launched in 2018.

TagsTRAPPIST-1, Trappist, Exoplanet System, Exoplanet

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Scientists Discover A Hot 'Super-Earth' And 60 More Planets; Increasing Chances ...

This ‘Wolf’ Planet Can Be The Next Habitable World After Earth

Breakthrough Starshot Project Enlists Massive Telescope To Look For Alien Planet...

NASA’s K2 Mission Discovers 104 New Worlds, 4 Can Host Alien Life

TRAPPIST-1: Interact With The Seven-Planet Solar System In 3D With NASA’s Apps...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

How to Treat a Lumbar Disc Tear, By Dr. Mike Hsu

People Of All Ages Benefit From The Bulging Back Surgery - Research
Acorn Worm

Ancient Monster Worm Discovered In Canadian Museum
Are You Right-Brained Or Left-Brained?

Creative People Aren't Exactly 'Right-Brained,' New Study Says
TRAPPIST-1 Travel

TRAPPIST-1: Can Mankind Reach The Newly Discovered Seven-Planet Solar System In Our Lifetime?

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Antacids Cause Liver Damage, Study Suggests
  2. TRAPPIST-1: Interact With The Seven-Planet Solar System In 3D With NASA’s Apps, Here’s How
  3. NASA Discovers Potentially Habitable ‘Sister Solar System TRAPPIST-1’ With Seven Earths
  1. Five Amazing Facts About The Newly Discovered ‘TRAPPIST-1’ Solar System That Has Seven Earths
  2. TRAPPIST-1: Can Mankind Reach The Newly Discovered Seven-Planet Solar System In Our Lifetime?
  3. Why Does A Graphite Turn Into Hexagonal Diamond, Not Cubic?
  4. Real Alien Abduction Stories, UFO Sightings And Everything Else About Aliens: International UFO Congress 2017 Had It All
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

TRAPPIST-1 Planets

TRAPPIST-1: Interact With The Seven-Planet Solar System In 3D With NASA’s Apps, Here’s How
Cone Snail Venom

Sea Snail Venom Could Be Painkillers; Alternative To Opioids
Why Do Lovers Often Get Disappointed?

Psychology Of Romantic Disappointment: How Childhood Affects Adult Love [Watch]
Lenticular Clouds

Is That An Enormous UFO Hovering Over Canada’s Cape Breton Island?
Real Time Analytics