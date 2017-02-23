Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars alien existence Climate Change Enceladus

Real Alien Abduction Stories, UFO Sightings And Everything Else About Aliens: International UFO Congress 2017 Had It All

Tripti
First Posted: Feb 23, 2017 06:03 AM EST
Believers of alien existence and even some non-believers participated in the International UFO Congress 2017 held last week.
The International UFO Congress is an annual event that commemorates the possibility of existence of aliens and also the people who claim to have been abducted by aliens or witnessed UFO sightings. The 2017 International UFO Congress was held last week at the We-Ko-Pa resort in Fountain Hills, Arizona. The event included panel discussions about alien abductions, sightings or other encounters with real aliens and UFOs.

The 26th International UFO Congress was funded by Open Minds, a paranormal research organization. It was primarily dedicated to UFO research, which included analyzing the fidelity of UFO sightings in the past.

The participants of the congress included people who have their own stories of alien encounters or abductions. Audrey Starborn Hewins, now 43, is one such victim of alien abduction who has been sincerely attending this event for the past many years. According to Hewins, she and her twin sister Debbie were often visited by Grey aliens that even experimented on them. Since no one believed in them, she vowed to work for such people who live in denial since everybody else refused to believe in them. She now works as a support therapeutist for those who claim to be the victims of alien abductions, just like her, AZCentral reported.

Robert Davis, acclaimed neuroscientist from Florida, delivered a keynote address. It highlighted his research work pertaining to the mental status of people who claim to have encountered aliens. Davis pointed out the state of dilemma that these people face, because of the fact that when they try narrate their stories, more than 90 percent of people including many psychologists do not believe them and categorize these as hallucination. Because of this criticism they face, victims of alien abductions are not enthusiastic about sharing their stories with the rest of the world. Davis is one of the few who believes in these stories and tries to help these victims to cope with the situation.

People Human Interest reported that among other distinguished participants present in the International UFO Congress 2017 were eyewitnesses of the most famous mass UFO sighting in Phoenix and Ken Johnston, the retired astronaut and whistle blower, who alleged that the government is intentionally hiding the facts about alien existence from the general public. He claims to have the pictures of an alien base on the Moon that the government intended to destroy.

Real Alien Abduction Stories

Real Alien Abduction Stories, UFO Sightings And Everything Else About Aliens: International UFO Congress 2017 Had It All
