The Google Doodle Today Commemorates The Discovery Of Seven New Planets By NASA

Tripti
First Posted: Feb 23, 2017 05:46 AM EST
Google Doodle
Google honored NASA with its new animated Google Doodle today.
After NASA announced the discovery of the seven Earth-like planets orbiting around the TRAPPIST-1 star, the whole world went abuzz discussing the possibility of existence of life on these planets. However, Google went immediately into action and designed an awesome animated Google Doodle that reflects the discovery.

The much anticipated NASA press conference and publication of a new report in the Nature journal was completed yesterday. NASA announced the discovery of seven more Earth-like exoplanets orbiting around the TRAPPIST-1 star, which is slightly bigger than Jupiter in size. The newfound solar system is only 39 lightyears away from Earth. This provides immense opportunities for the scientists to study it and find out whether or not these planets are inhabited with aliens, The Huffington Post reported.

As of now, though NASA has not confirmed the existence of alien life forms on these exoplanets or anywhere else for that matter, it has given highly optimistic remarks about the possibility of finding them soon. NASA scientists will be further studying the atmospheric composition of these exoplanets to find out whether they are capable of hosting live organisms.

Google celebrates this discovery in its own unique way. Google is known for its amazing Google Doodles that are usually published to mark special occasions like Valentine's Day, Independence Day or anniversaries. It usually planned months ahead, which makes today's Google Doodle so much special. It seems that the animated Google Doodle published today was prepared within a few hours, CNet reported.

The effort put in by Google is highly appreciable. Google Doodles may look like they are just a piece of animated video, but in reality, they are much more than that. The Google Doodle today will help in transmitting the new groundbreaking findings to common people across the world, including those who may not be aware of it.

