Scientists Rally Against Trump In Boston

Brooke James
First Posted: Feb 23, 2017 03:30 AM EST
Donald Trump
Scientists rally against the lack of scientific understanding by the current administration.
(Photo : President Donald Trump Live Supporters TV/YouTube screenshot)

Scientists and supporters rallied in the historic Copley Square as they demanded the Trump administration to accept the reality of issues such as climate change and highlighting the centrality of objective information, especially when it comes to making policies.

Harvard science historian Naomi Oreskes spoke at the rally, saying that scientists were not the ones who politicized science, claiming that scientists "did not start this fight." The Washington Post also said that she mentioned how her colleagues have been attacked despite not doing aynthing wrong. Instead, they were attacked for doing what was right -- producing information that proved inconvenient for politicians.

Rally to Stand Up for Science, as the event was called, was organized by several science groups, including the Natural History Museum, ClimateTruth.org and the Union of Concerned Scientists. It was timed to coincide with the annual American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), which is also ongoing at the Hynes Convention Center in downtown Boston. There are also those that walked over from the conference to join the rally.

Boston Globe reported that among the hundreds gathered for the rally included biomedical engineers, teachers and professors from both MIT and Harvard University. Many chanted "Stand up for science," while others held signs that read "Follow the evidence" and "Science matters." This is not the end. Activists are said to also be planning a national rally in Washington DC this spring. The March for Science campaign is set to mobilize a march on Earth Day (April 22) as well.

Beka Economopolous of the pop-up National History Museum and one of the organizers told the crowd at the event, "This is about freedom of inquiry." It pointed out that the administration has been key in eroding our institutions, making it dangerous for the country.

ClimateTruth.org campaign director Emily Southard summed up the rallyist claims by saying, "Attacks on science are attacks on the public."

TagsDonald Trump, Climate Change, scientists rally, Copley Square

