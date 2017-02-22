Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars alien existence Climate Change international space station

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Has NASA Found Aliens? The Answer Will Be Revealed Today

Tripti
First Posted: Feb 22, 2017 04:30 AM EST
NASA
Has NASA found aliens? The answer will be revealed today.
(Photo : Alltime Conspiracies/YouTube screenshot)

Ever since NASA announced that it will be revealing its new discoveries on exoplanets in a press conference, to be held on Feb. 22, 2017, people across the world are speculating that NASA will most probably announce the truth about existence of aliens on one or more recently discovered exoplanets.

These speculations were based on the fact that NASA had recently discovered an Earth-like exoplanet and has been trying to find out more about it. After the successful launch of the Kepler Space Telescope in 2009, NASA has studied around 150,000 stars and the planets orbiting around them. Therefore, it is highly likely that NASA may be divulging the discovery of new exoplanets, or the newfound signs of existence of alien life forms on the already discovered ones, Mashable reported.

In order to expand its outreach, NASA has made all the arrangements that people across the globe can view the conference live. The live feed will be streaming live on NASA TV channel and website. The proposed press conference also provides an opportunity for common people across the world to seek answers from expert scientists at NASA. This can be done by posting any relevant question on the #askNASA Twitter handle and it will be answered in the press conference, The Mirror reported.

Furthermore, NASA had planned that the press conference will be simultaneous with the publication of an article. According to NASA, it highlights "discovery beyond our solar system."

Thomas Zurbuchen, Michael Gillon, Sean Carey, Nikole Lewis and Sara Seager are the five NASA officials who will be available for the press conference. Ever since NASA tweeted about the announcement, it has stirred curiosity and eagerness among people and alien hunters. The most obvious question in the minds of thousands of people is "Has NASA found aliens?"

As of now, nothing is known about the subject matter of the conference. But it is highly certain that if it is not about aliens, then many people will be disappointed.

TagsNASA, Alien, Exoplanets, Kepler Space Telescope

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Aliens Are Real And They Turned 23 Russian Soldiers Into Stone?

NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By?

The Key To Existence Of Alien Life On Other Planets Lies On Earth, Study Suggest...

US Air Force's Secret X-37B Space Plane Is Not Likely To Return Soon, Officials ...

China All Set To Make Its Mark In Space; China Manned Space Agency Announced Its...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Alien Exoplanets Like Earth

Heads Up Exoplanet Lovers! NASA Holds News Conference With Regards To New Findings Of Exoplanets
Snow Monkeys With Alien Genes

Alien Gene Found! Animals Having It Were Killed; 57 Of Them Went Through Lethal Injection
Total Solar Eclipse

Total Solar Eclipse And Blood Moon: Are People Living In The End Times?
Aliens Are Real And They Turned 23 Russian Soldiers Into Stone?

Aliens Are Real And They Turned 23 Russian Soldiers Into Stone?

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Has NASA Found Aliens? The Answer Will Be Revealed Today
  2. Global Warming: Warmer Temperature Cuts off An Iceberg In Antarctica With A Size Of Manhattan
  3. Gene Editing Breakthrough: This Could Be The End Of Cancer And All Inherited Diseases, Expert Claims
  1. NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By?
  2. Heads Up Exoplanet Lovers! NASA Holds News Conference With Regards To New Findings Of Exoplanets
  3. How Long Should A Person Fast To Burn Fat?
  4. Asteroid Psyche Mission: NASA Teams Up With Bloomsburg Professor
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic

Opioid Addiction: Anti-Addiction Medicine Given By ER Has High Chances To Stop Drug Abuse
Pluto's Icy Heart

NASA Scientists Plan To Give Pluto Its Planet Status Again
Berlin Broadcast Tower

'Purple Rain': Houston's Sky Brightens With Glowing Shades Of Purple And Pink
The Southbank Plays Host To Five Giant Pterosaurs

Giant Flying Reptile Preyed On Dinosaurs And Other Animals In Romania
Real Time Analytics