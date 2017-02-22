Has NASA found aliens? The answer will be revealed today.

(Photo : Alltime Conspiracies/YouTube screenshot)

Ever since NASA announced that it will be revealing its new discoveries on exoplanets in a press conference, to be held on Feb. 22, 2017, people across the world are speculating that NASA will most probably announce the truth about existence of aliens on one or more recently discovered exoplanets.

These speculations were based on the fact that NASA had recently discovered an Earth-like exoplanet and has been trying to find out more about it. After the successful launch of the Kepler Space Telescope in 2009, NASA has studied around 150,000 stars and the planets orbiting around them. Therefore, it is highly likely that NASA may be divulging the discovery of new exoplanets, or the newfound signs of existence of alien life forms on the already discovered ones, Mashable reported.

In order to expand its outreach, NASA has made all the arrangements that people across the globe can view the conference live. The live feed will be streaming live on NASA TV channel and website. The proposed press conference also provides an opportunity for common people across the world to seek answers from expert scientists at NASA. This can be done by posting any relevant question on the #askNASA Twitter handle and it will be answered in the press conference, The Mirror reported.

Furthermore, NASA had planned that the press conference will be simultaneous with the publication of an article. According to NASA, it highlights "discovery beyond our solar system."

Thomas Zurbuchen, Michael Gillon, Sean Carey, Nikole Lewis and Sara Seager are the five NASA officials who will be available for the press conference. Ever since NASA tweeted about the announcement, it has stirred curiosity and eagerness among people and alien hunters. The most obvious question in the minds of thousands of people is "Has NASA found aliens?"

As of now, nothing is known about the subject matter of the conference. But it is highly certain that if it is not about aliens, then many people will be disappointed.